    Google agrees to pay for Wikipedia content service

    Google has revealed that it is one of the first corporations to purchase Wikimedia's commercial Enterprise service. Wikimedia Enterprise is a commercial tool developed for businesses that often reuse and source Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Google has begun to pay the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia. Payment is made for the material that appears in Google Search results for users. This partnership enables Wikimedia to monetize the content in its collection. Google has similar agreements with news outlets all around the world.

    The Wikimedia Foundation just released Wikimedia Enterprise as an opt-in offering. It now provides a free trial account to new users who may self-register to better analyse their product needs.

    "Wikimedia Enterprise is built to fulfil a wide range of content reuse and sourcing requirements, and our first two customers are prime examples of this. Google and the Internet Archive use Wikimedia material in very different ways," Lane Becker, Senior Director of Earned Revenue at the Wikimedia Foundation, stated late Wednesday in a statement.

    The foundation said that interested firms may now sign up on the website for a free trial account that includes 10,000 on-demand queries and unlimited access to a 30-day Snapshot.

    Google and the Wikimedia Foundation have collaborated on a variety of projects and initiatives to improve global information dissemination.

    "Wikipedia is a one-of-a-kind and priceless resource, provided for free by a devoted volunteer community. We have long supported the Wikimedia Foundation in our common objective of extending knowledge and information access for people all across the world," stated Tim Palmer, Managing Director, Search Partnerships at Google. The Internet Archive has a long history of collaboration with the Wikimedia Foundation and the larger open knowledge movement.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
