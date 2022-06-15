Google Maps introduces feature which will estimate toll charges for a journey

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The new Google Maps tool will estimate toll rates for a specific route. According to the corporation, the function is accessible on approximately 2,000 toll highways across the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia. The capability is already available in its iOS and Android applications, and it hopes to expand support in more countries "soon."

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Google Maps is getting a new feature that will notify users how much toll they will have to pay on their road journeys. The new function is now available to customers in India, the United States, Japan, and Indonesia.

    The new Google Maps tool will estimate toll rates for a specific route. According to the corporation, the function is accessible on approximately 2,000 toll highways across the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia. The capability is already available in its iOS and Android applications, and it hopes to expand support in more countries "soon."

    Google stated in April that it will begin displaying toll pricing on Maps in India, the United States, Japan, and Indonesia, allowing users to choose between toll roads and conventional highways. Users may now determine the projected toll charge to their destination even before the trip begins, thanks to new toll pricing information from local tolling authorities. Google claims that the toll cost provided is based on "reliable information from local tolling authorities."

    "Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors such as the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will cross it," the Mountain View, California-based company explained.

    Google Maps will continue to present the option of a toll-free route, when available, alongside choices with tolls for individuals wishing to explore alternate routes. "A simple press on the three dots in the upper right corner of the instructions in Google Maps will enable users pick the route alternatives and 'skip tolls,' if they desire to avoid toll routes entirely," the firm stated.

