Goldman Sachs grants unlimited paid leaves to senior staff to promote 'rest and recharge'

Goldman Sachs, an American global investment firm, has chosen to grant its senior executives unlimited paid time off. Isn't it strange to believe? Nonetheless, it is true. This action was taken by the firm to encourage "relax and recharge."

According to the BBC, the bank indicated in an internal memo that no paid leave limits will apply under the company's new flexible vacation policy. Junior bankers, on the other hand, will be assigned leaves in accordance with past policy.

The bank claimed in a message distributed to workers globally that starting next year, staff will be required to take at least three weeks of yearly vacation, including at least one week of consecutive days off. "As a firm, we are dedicated to providing our workers with distinctive benefits and products to boost wellness and resilience," the company stated.

"As we continue to take care of our people at every stage of their careers and focus on the experience of our partners and managing directors, we are pleased to announce enhancements and changes to our global vacation programme designed to further support time off to rest and recharge," the firm's exact statement reads.

This decision, however, has met with opposition from younger employees. Employees employed under Goldman's graduate recruiting plan complained about being overworked last year as well. According to the BBC, an internal poll of 13 employees revealed that they worked an average of 95 hours per week and slept only five hours each night.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based start-up allows its staff to take 30-minute naps at work. Wakefit, based in Bengaluru, declared the "right to nap" on Twitter. According to their statement, all staff will be allowed to snooze from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. Employees' calendars will be blocked during this period, which has been designated as "Official Nap Time."