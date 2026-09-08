Madhya Pradesh secured over Rs 53,000 crore in investment proposals during CM Mohan Yadav's UAE visit. Major interest was shown in green energy, AI, and data centres, with Rana Holdings leading with a Rs 35,200 crore proposal.

Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth more than Rs 53,000 crore on the third day of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's UAE visit, with major interest coming in green energy, artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced manufacturing, according to a state government release.

Key Investment Commitments

The biggest proposal came from Rana Holdings Limited, which expressed interest in projects involving a 2,000 MW solar energy portfolio, a 200 MW green hydrogen plant, an AI and compute data centre, a critical minerals recovery and recycling complex and a smart manufacturing hub. The proposed projects carry an investment potential of around Rs 35,200 crore, or USD 4 billion, the release said.

The proposed AI and compute data centre would initially have a capacity of 50 MW and could later be expanded to 200 MW. The critical minerals recovery and recycling complex is proposed to have a capacity of 30,000 MTPA.

In another major proposal, NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL discussed setting up an industrial-scale AI compute campus and a Sovereign AI Factory in Madhya Pradesh. According to the release, the company presented a concept involving an investment of around USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion, or approximately Rs 18,000 crore, in a 50 MW AI Factory project, which could later be expanded beyond 100 MW.

Engagements with Top Business Groups

Yadav also held meetings with companies and business groups including GEMS Education, Crescent Group, PureHealth, Sharaf Group, Choithrams, DP World, KGK Group, Vistas Media Capital and VFS Global, covering sectors ranging from healthcare and logistics to education, gems and jewellery, tourism and digital content.

MPIDC Wins 'Winner Asia' Honour

During the visit, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) was also given the "Winner Asia" honour at the AIM Investment Awards 2026. The state government release said the award recognised performance in investment promotion, attracting foreign direct investment, employment generation, innovation and sustainable development.

Invitation to Global Investors Summit 2027

At an "Invest in Madhya Pradesh" interactive session, Yadav said the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 34 lakh crore over the past two-and-a-half years and claimed that more than 30 per cent of the projects had already been implemented on the ground.

"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India and will welcome investors from the heart," Yadav said while inviting investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit, or GIS-2027, to be held in Bhopal in January 2027.

The engagements were part of Yadav's ongoing UAE visit, during which he held meetings in both Dubai and Sharjah. On the third day, he met investors and industry representatives, held discussions with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, visited BEEAH's sustainability facilities and met Emaar Properties founder and Managing Director Mohamed Alabbar.

He also invited UAE-based companies and business groups to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and participate in GIS-2027.

(ANI)