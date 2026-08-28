On August 28, gold and silver prices in India remained elevated due to strong safe-haven demand linked to Middle East uncertainty. MCX Gold futures rose 0.7% to Rs 1,60,751 per 10 grams, while silver contracts increased 1.04%.

Gold prices continued to remain elevated in India on Thursday, August 28, amid strong safe-haven demand linked to ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. In early domestic futures trading, MCX Gold October futures gained nearly 0.7% to trade at Rs 1,60,751 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September contracts rose 1.04% to Rs 2,42,124 per kg around 9:05 am.

In the retail market, the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data showed 24-carat gold at Rs 1,59,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,117 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,40,200 per kg. The retail rates vary across cities, making it important for buyers to check local prices before purchasing.

City-wise gold and silver rates on August 28

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,60,250 Rs 1,46,896 Rs 2,42,140 Mumbai Rs 1,60,530 Rs 1,47,153 Rs 2,42,550 Kolkata Rs 1,60,320 Rs 1,46,960 Rs 2,42,230 Chennai Rs 1,60,990 Rs 1,47,574 Rs 2,43,280 Bengaluru Rs 1,60,660 Rs 1,47,272 Rs 2,42,740 Hyderabad Rs 1,60,780 Rs 1,47,382 Rs 2,42,950

According to the latest city-wise figures, Chennai has the highest 24K gold rate among the six cities at Rs 1,60,990 per 10 grams, while Delhi has the lowest at Rs 1,60,250. For 22K gold, Chennai again records the highest rate at Rs 1,47,574 per 10 grams, compared with Rs 1,46,896 in Delhi.

Silver prices also show differences between cities. Chennai records the highest silver 999 rate at Rs 2,43,280 per kg, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 2,42,950 and Bengaluru at Rs 2,42,740. Delhi has the lowest among the listed cities at Rs 2,42,140 per kg.

The precious-metals market has been supported by geopolitical uncertainty and safe-haven buying. Mint also noted that gold prices had risen more than 75% over the previous year during their strongest bull run since 1979, while silver climbed from around Rs 78,600 per kg in 2023-24 to above Rs 2.40 lakh per kg in August 2026.

Buyers should remember that the displayed gold and silver rates are not necessarily the final amount payable at jewellery stores. Making charges, taxes and GST can increase the final bill, depending on the jeweller and the product purchased.