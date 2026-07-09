The Dept of Financial Services is boosting its grievance redressal for banks and insurance firms to enhance customer trust. Its Insurance and Banking divisions ranked 2nd and 6th in the May 2026 GRAI, with new initiatives to ensure transparency.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is strengthening its grievance redressal mechanism to improve customer trust and service delivery across banks and insurance companies, according to the Ministry of Finance.

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Performance in Grievance Redressal Index

The Insurance Division of DFS secured second position in the Group A category of the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) for May 2026. The Banking Division ranked sixth in the same category.

The ministry said the department receives more than 2.5 lakh grievances every year and has consistently featured among the top 10 ministries and departments in the GRAI rankings since November 2025.

Initiatives to Bolster Customer Trust

The ministry said the government's focus on improving grievance resolution is aimed at making governance more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric. For consumers, stronger grievance redressal systems are expected to improve the quality of complaint handling and build greater confidence in financial institutions.

According to the ministry, since January 7, 2024, the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services has been personally reviewing 20 randomly selected grievances, with complainants participating directly alongside chairpersons, managing directors, chief executive officers and senior management of the concerned financial institutions.

"This initiative aims to improve customer trust and ensure meaningful resolution of grievances," the Ministry said.

The Department of Financial Services has also organised workshops on an "Effective Grievance Redressal Framework" with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and all public sector banks.

According to the ministry, these workshops focused on identifying the root causes of complaints and improving the quality of grievance resolution. They also encouraged financial institutions to address customer concerns with professionalism, transparency and empathy, with the objective of strengthening public trust and improving service delivery.

The ministry said the government's continued focus on grievance redressal is expected to further strengthen accountability across the financial sector while ensuring that customer complaints are resolved in a more effective and transparent manner. (ANI)