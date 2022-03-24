Check Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, see rates here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 97.01 per litre, while in Mumbai petrol costs Rs 111.67 per litre. 

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Prices of Petrol and Diesel stayed the same on Thursday, March 24, 2022, post a steady hike for two consecutive days. As per the state-owned oil companies' notice, the hike in petrol and diesel prices by closely 80 paise per litre on March 22 and March 23 hiked the retail fuel costs by close to Rs 1.80 per litre. 

    Check the prices here: 

    City                       Petrol (Rs)                         Diesel (Rs)  
    Mumbai             111.67 per litre                   95.85 per litre

    Delhi                  97.01 per litre                    88.27 per litre

    Kolkata              106.34 per litre                  91.42 per litre

    Chennai             102.91 per litre                  92.95 per litre

    Bhopal                108.98 per litre                 92.52 per litre

    Hyderabad          110.01 per litre                 96.37 per litre 

    Bengaluru           102.26 per litre                 86.58 per litre

    Guwahati             96.34 per litre                  82.67 per litre

    Lucknow              96.87 per litre                  88.42 per litre

    Gandhinagar       96.94 per litre                  91.00 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram  108.11 per litre         95.17 per litre


    Prices have remained fixed since then, despite rising raw material costs. Though these measures by the centre and the state provided buyers with relief from the elevated international crude oil prices, it was widely expected that fuel prices would be altered after the results of the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur were announced on March 10.

     

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
