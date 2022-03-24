Check Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, see rates here

Prices of Petrol and Diesel stayed the same on Thursday, March 24, 2022, post a steady hike for two consecutive days. As per the state-owned oil companies' notice, the hike in petrol and diesel prices by closely 80 paise per litre on March 22 and March 23 hiked the retail fuel costs by close to Rs 1.80 per litre.

Check the prices here:

City Petrol (Rs) Diesel (Rs)

Mumbai 111.67 per litre 95.85 per litre

Delhi 97.01 per litre 88.27 per litre

Kolkata 106.34 per litre 91.42 per litre

Chennai 102.91 per litre 92.95 per litre

Bhopal 108.98 per litre 92.52 per litre

Hyderabad 110.01 per litre 96.37 per litre

Bengaluru 102.26 per litre 86.58 per litre

Guwahati 96.34 per litre 82.67 per litre

Lucknow 96.87 per litre 88.42 per litre

Gandhinagar 96.94 per litre 91.00 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram 108.11 per litre 95.17 per litre



Prices have remained fixed since then, despite rising raw material costs. Though these measures by the centre and the state provided buyers with relief from the elevated international crude oil prices, it was widely expected that fuel prices would be altered after the results of the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur were announced on March 10.

