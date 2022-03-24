Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates

    The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been raised by Rs 1 in Delhi. CNG will be sold for Rs 59.01. 

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price by Rs 1 per kg of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, marking the new price Rs 59.01 per kg, effective on Thursday. 

    Petrol and diesel costs on Wednesday were increased by 80 paise per litre for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-a-half month of pause. 

    As per new rates, the CNG prices are, in Delhi, it is Rs 59.01 per kg, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad the rate stands at Rs 61.58 per kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Meerut it is for Rs 66.26 per kg. Rs 67.37 per kg in Gurugram and Rs 69.48 per kg in Rewari. In Karnal and Kaithal, CNG is for Rs 67.68 per kg. And in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur it is Rs 70.82 per kg. In Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand it is for Rs 69.31 per kg. 

    The prices of the non-subsidised LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle in Delhi.

    While LPG rates were last altered on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel costs had stayed fixed since November 4, when five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, went to the polls.

    Between July and October 6, 2021, LPG prices increased by about Rs 100 per cylinder before criticism paused the revision rates.

    Also Read: Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again for 2nd straight day; check rates

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices witness spike after 137 days; check rates

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31 gcw

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor picked

    Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO picked

    Why Apply for Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS?

    Why Apply for Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS?

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash - ADT

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet - ADT

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch to miss Kolkata Knight Riders KKRs opening 5 games, confirms David Hussey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Cummins, Finch to miss KKR's opening 5 games, confirms Hussey

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet drb

    Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31 gcw

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon