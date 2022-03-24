CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been raised by Rs 1 in Delhi. CNG will be sold for Rs 59.01.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price by Rs 1 per kg of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, marking the new price Rs 59.01 per kg, effective on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel costs on Wednesday were increased by 80 paise per litre for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-a-half month of pause.

As per new rates, the CNG prices are, in Delhi, it is Rs 59.01 per kg, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad the rate stands at Rs 61.58 per kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Meerut it is for Rs 66.26 per kg. Rs 67.37 per kg in Gurugram and Rs 69.48 per kg in Rewari. In Karnal and Kaithal, CNG is for Rs 67.68 per kg. And in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur it is Rs 70.82 per kg. In Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand it is for Rs 69.31 per kg.

The prices of the non-subsidised LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle in Delhi.

While LPG rates were last altered on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel costs had stayed fixed since November 4, when five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, went to the polls.

Between July and October 6, 2021, LPG prices increased by about Rs 100 per cylinder before criticism paused the revision rates.

