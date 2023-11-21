Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Byju's responds to allegations of FEMA violations as ED issues Rs 9,000 crore notice

    Byju's faces allegations of FEMA violations, with an ED notice demanding Rs 9,000 crore for alleged breaches. The company refutes claims, denying receipt of any notice. Amidst massive foreign investments and remittances, concerns arise over potential FEMA infractions. Founded in 2011, Byju's became a top education platform, despite recent financial challenges impacting its trajectory.

    Byju's responds to allegations of FEMA violations as ED issues Rs 9,000 crore notice vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Byju’s, the prominent education technology company, finds itself under the spotlight due to allegations surrounding Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations and a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pay a staggering Rs 9,000 crore. Reports of the ED's notice demanding the sum for purportedly breaching foreign financial policies have triggered significant attention and concern.

    The allegations stem from claims that Byju's, known for its digital teaching methods that have streamlined education for students, received a notice from the ED for violating foreign financial policies. However, the company swiftly responded, asserting that it had not received any such notice from the investigating agency.

    'Please help me': Shattered Byju's employee, marked for layoff, breaks down in emotional video (WATCH)

    According to reports, Byju has received a substantial foreign direct investment totalling Rs 28,000 crore between 2011 and 2023. During this period, an amount of 9,754 crores was allegedly transferred to foreign nations under the guise of foreign investment. These transactions have raised concerns regarding potential violations of FEMA regulations related to foreign investment and remittance.

    Byju addressed the situation in a statement, refuting claims of FEMA violation and dismissing the circulating penalty payment notice as untrue. The company emphasized that it has not been officially notified or served any such notice by the authorities or investigative agencies.

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Founded by Baiju Ravindran and Divya Gokulnath in 2011, Byju ventured into online education and launched Byju's Learning App in 2015, followed by the Math app. By 2018, it became the largest education company, amassing 1.5 crore users.

    The company expanded its learning apps globally and heavily invested in marketing, including sponsorships in events like FIFA football and significant spending in India, witnessing a surge in revenue during the pandemic. However, this rapid growth was accompanied by financial losses, leading to difficulties for Byju in 2021, with subsequent challenges continuing to impact the company's trajectory.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns snt

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns

    Mission continues Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking gcw

    'Mission continues': Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75 per cent of Raymond Gautam Singhania s fortune as settlement report gcw

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75% of Gautam Singhania’s fortune as settlement: Report

    Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft will lead AI research team announces Satya Nadella gcw

    Ousted Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

    Arabica coffee price drop sends shockwaves among Karnataka farmers vkp

    Arabica coffee price drop sends shockwaves among Karnataka farmers

    Recent Stories

    Annabhagya Yojana: Karnataka govt's zero contribution exposed in ration bill; check details

    Annabhagya Yojana: Karnataka govt's zero contribution exposed in ration bill; check details

    Supreme Court rebukes Patanjali's misleading ads, warns of heavy fines anr

    Supreme Court rebukes Patanjali's misleading ads, warns of heavy fines

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event SHG

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event 

    Times Square to Statue of Liberty: 7 places to go when in New York ATG

    Times Square to Statue of Liberty: 7 places to go when in New York

    Bengaluru Kambala: Invitation to accused MP Brij Bhushan Singh sparks outrage on Social media vkp

    Bengaluru Kambala: Invitation to accused MP Brij Bhushan Singh sparks outrage on Social media

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon