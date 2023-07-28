'Please help me': Shattered Byju's employee, marked for layoff, breaks down in emotional video (WATCH)

An employee of Byju's claimed in an emotional video posted to LinkedIn that the edtech company had been pressuring her to resign. Taking to social media, she wrote: "I request that our government please help me and other employees escape this toxic work culture. Byju's is committing fraud from all sides, including employees and customers."

The issues that EdTech business Byju's is having seem to have no end in sight. This once-flying teaching start-up has been in crisis mode for months, suffering from raids and substantial layoffs. An employee of Byju's who was just informed that she will be let go has now shared her story with the business in a sorrowful video uploaded to LinkedIn. She can be seen in the video pleading with the authorities for assistance and accusing the business of defrauding its clients and workers.

Akansha Khemka, an Academic Specialist at Byju's for the past 1.5 years, claims she is the only provider for the family and that Byju's has not paid her in full. "My variables and the encashment of my earned leaves have not been paid. They requested my immediate resignation in a letter," she said, in a video.

Also Read | Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

"My husband is ill, I'm the only one in the family who makes money, and I have loans to pay back. If they don't give my income, how will I survive?" she added. "I request that our government please help me and other employees escape this toxic work culture. Byju's is committing fraud from all sides, including employees and customers," she wrote in the caption.

The video was released two days after reports of Byju founder Byju Raveendran sobbing in public about corporate issues surfaced. For months, Raveendran had to deal with difficulties. Aside from the financial crime-fighting agency's raid, the formerly successful tutoring startup missed the deadline for filing its financial records. A number of US-based investors have filed lawsuits after accusing Byju's of concealing $500 million.

Also Read | After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

Global investors, such as Sequoia Capital, Blackstone Inc., and Mark Zuckerberg's foundation, were enthralled by Raveendran's transformation from a private instructor to the head of a $22 billion firm. He dominated the EdTech business in India during the epidemic.