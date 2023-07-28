Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Please help me': Shattered Byju's employee, marked for layoff, breaks down in emotional video (WATCH)

    An employee of Byju's claimed in an emotional video posted to LinkedIn that the edtech company had been pressuring her to resign. Taking to social media, she wrote:  "I request that our government please help me and other employees escape this toxic work culture. Byju's is committing fraud from all sides, including employees and customers."
     

    Please help me Shattered Byjus employee marked for layoff breaks down in emotional video WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    The issues that EdTech business Byju's is having seem to have no end in sight. This once-flying teaching start-up has been in crisis mode for months, suffering from raids and substantial layoffs. An employee of Byju's who was just informed that she will be let go has now shared her story with the business in a sorrowful video uploaded to LinkedIn. She can be seen in the video pleading with the authorities for assistance and accusing the business of defrauding its clients and workers.

    Akansha Khemka, an Academic Specialist at Byju's for the past 1.5 years, claims she is the only provider for the family and that Byju's has not paid her in full. "My variables and the encashment of my earned leaves have not been paid. They requested my immediate resignation in a letter," she said, in a video.

    Also Read | Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    "My husband is ill, I'm the only one in the family who makes money, and I have loans to pay back. If they don't give my income, how will I survive?" she added. "I request that our government please help me and other employees escape this toxic work culture. Byju's is committing fraud from all sides, including employees and customers," she wrote in the caption.

    The video was released two days after reports of Byju founder Byju Raveendran sobbing in public about corporate issues surfaced. For months, Raveendran had to deal with difficulties. Aside from the financial crime-fighting agency's raid, the formerly successful tutoring startup missed the deadline for filing its financial records. A number of US-based investors have filed lawsuits after accusing Byju's of concealing $500 million.

    Also Read | After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

    Global investors, such as Sequoia Capital, Blackstone Inc., and Mark Zuckerberg's foundation, were enthralled by Raveendran's transformation from a private instructor to the head of a $22 billion firm. He dominated the EdTech business in India during the epidemic.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon India set to open first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants call India a powerhouse

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants say it is 'India's time to shine'

    After Netflix Disney Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India Report gcw

    After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Recent Stories

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira AJR

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

    Pakoras to Khichdi-10 monsoon comfort food RBA EAI

    Pakoras to Khichdi-10 monsoon comfort food

    Charminar to Golconda Fort: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh ATG

    Charminar to Golconda Fort: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh

    Tech savvy travelers: Enhancing your exploration experience with gadgets, applications MIS

    Tech-savvy travelers: Enhancing your exploration experience with gadgets, applications

    Football Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages osf

    Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon