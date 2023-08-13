Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit

Anil Kumar Kadadi, a former food technologist from Kalaburgi, introduced the Baobab fruit to India by setting up a plant producing Baobab fruit powder and other medicinal plant powders. His hygienic and quality-focused approach led to successful local and global sales through platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, contributing to India's growth.

A Person from Kalaburgi brought the Superfruit to India and set up a plant. Anil Kumar Kadadi, a former food technologist from South Africa returned to India with a remarkable gift: the Baobab fruit. This fruit, known worldwide for its many health benefits, comes from the grand Baobab tree, even larger than our Indian Banyan tree.

The Baobab tree is unique, taking up to 25 years to produce its fruits, making the Baobab fruit very special. It's often called a superfruit due to its amazing qualities. People in South Africa often use it in their food and is available abundantly in South Africa.

Anil Kumar Kadadi, from Kalaburgi, made it possible to introduce this amazing fruit to India. He has set up a plant near Kalaburgi's Nandur Industrial area, focusing on creating Baobab fruit powder and medicinal plant powders. He had 20 years of experience as a food technician in South Africa before returning to India.

Investing around Rs 3 crore rupees, Anil Kumar established his manufacturing unit in Nandur Industrial Area. The products from this plant go beyond Baobab fruit powder, including Moringa leaf powder, Rosella powder, and Papaya leaf powder.

Hygiene and Quality are Priorities

Anil Kumar's plant follows strict hygiene standards, meeting international regulations. He directly purchases Papaya, Moringa, and Rosella from local farmers, selling the resultant powders under his brand. The plant also creates tablets from Moringa and Papaya leaves and produces Baobab Oil, known for both its skin and edible benefits.

Selling Both Locally and Globally

Anil Kumar set up the "Buyu" market system, exporting his products and collaborating with giants like Amazon and Flipkart. You can also find his products on his website. Within just a year, Anil Kumar Kadadi's products have made their mark in both India and abroad. His business is growing consistently, generating a monthly turnover of around one and a half to two lakh rupees.



Besides the Baobab fruit, Anil Kumar's plant processes powders from nugget leaf, red pundi flower, papaya leaf, and curry leaves. These powders offer many health benefits, but their potential often goes unused. Anil Kumar believes these powders hold the key to better health.

Anil Kumar's journey reflects his dedication to uplifting India's progress. His innovative initiatives showcase his commitment to boosting the nation's growth.