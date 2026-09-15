Flipkart announced it will create over 2.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs for the festive season. 60% of these roles are in last-mile delivery as it adds 900 new hubs to meet demand, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the creation of more than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, including gig workers, for the festive season, with 60 per cent of the new opportunities being created in last-mile delivery as the e-commerce company expands its network to meet rising customer demand.

The company said it is adding nearly 1.4 lakh last-mile employment opportunities and has opened more than 900 new festive delivery hubs across the country ahead of its festive sales. The employment opportunities span more than 7,000 Ekart facilities, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and last-mile delivery operations.

Focus on New Entrants and Tier 2/3 Markets

Flipkart said the expansion is being driven by rising demand across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, along with the expansion of its quick-commerce platform, Flipkart Minutes. Nearly 75,000 of the more than 2.5 lakh employment opportunities, or close to 30 per cent, are for people entering the workforce for the first time, creating pathways into employment across communities in India.

"The festive season brings together the full scale of India's commerce ecosystem, and our supply chain plays a critical role in making that possible. This year, we are expanding our fulfilment and last-mile network significantly to meet rising customer demand, while creating employment opportunities across the country," said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group.

"The addition of over 900 festive delivery hubs and nearly 1.4 lakh last-mile opportunities reflects the scale at which the network is growing, particularly as Flipkart Minutes expands and demand continues to deepen across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets," he added.

Promoting Diversity and Skill Development

The expansion is also creating greater opportunities for women and persons with disabilities across Flipkart's supply chain, the company said. Women now account for more than 20 per cent of Flipkart's supply chain workforce, while participation of persons with disabilities has increased across warehouse and delivery operations.

Flipkart's Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) has also awarded nearly 10,000 certifications ahead of the festive season. The programme provides trainees with hands-on experience in supply chain operations and is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NCVET and ITI Kalyani.

Building a Broader Economic Ecosystem

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said the company's festive-season employment creation was part of a larger ecosystem of jobs, livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

He said the nearly 75,000 people entering the workforce for the first time through Flipkart this festive season were creating pathways into employment and entrepreneurship as digital commerce expands across India.

Flipkart also said its marketplace ecosystem enables millions of sellers, merchants and small businesses to reach customers across the country, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and participation in India's growing digital commerce economy.

The company continues to support its supply chain workforce through initiatives including medical and accident insurance, 24x7 Doctor on Call and assistance with e-Shram registration. (ANI)