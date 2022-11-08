Banking, ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why

The third Saturday of the month is November 19, and banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Banking services are expected to be disrupted on November 19 as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) calls for a nationwide strike to press their demands.

According to a regulatory filing by the Bank of Baroda, "General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has submitted a notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association announcing that their members wish to go on strike on November 19, 2022, in support of their demands."

Though the bank is taking precautions to ensure the smooth operation of its branches and offices on strike days, the lender warned that if the strike happens, the operation of the branches and offices may be affected.

Earlier this month, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam announced that members would go on strike to protest the "targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union."

"Attacks have not only escalated recently but there is also a common thread in all moves," he continued, "These attacks have a purpose. There is some logic to the madness. Therefore, we must resist, retort, and repel these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam said to the members, according to the report.

According to Venkatachalam, AIBEA union leaders have been dismissed or retrenched from lenders such as Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. He also said that over 3,300 clerical personnel had been transferred from one position to another in violation of the bipartite and bank-level settlements.

