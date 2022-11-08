Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banking, ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why

    The third Saturday of the month is November 19, and banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
     

    Banking ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    Banking services are expected to be disrupted on November 19 as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) calls for a nationwide strike to press their demands.

    According to a regulatory filing by the Bank of Baroda, "General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has submitted a notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association announcing that their members wish to go on strike on November 19, 2022, in support of their demands."

    The third Saturday of the month is November 19, and banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

    Though the bank is taking precautions to ensure the smooth operation of its branches and offices on strike days, the lender warned that if the strike happens, the operation of the branches and offices may be affected.

    Earlier this month, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam announced that members would go on strike to protest the "targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union."

    "Attacks have not only escalated recently but there is also a common thread in all moves," he continued, "These attacks have a purpose. There is some logic to the madness. Therefore, we must resist, retort, and repel these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam said to the members, according to the report. 

    According to Venkatachalam, AIBEA union leaders have been dismissed or retrenched from lenders such as Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. He also said that over 3,300 clerical personnel had been transferred from one position to another in violation of the bipartite and bank-level settlements.

    Also Read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

    Also Read: US Federal Reserve rate hike: Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation

    Also Read: Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter asks some fired staff to return, says 'laid off by mistake': Report - adt

    Twitter asks some fired staff to return, says 'laid off by mistake': Report

    Facebook parent Meta to begin large-scale layoffs this week: Report - adt

    Facebook parent Meta to begin large-scale layoffs this week: Report

    Russia becomes India's largest oil supplier in October: Report AJR

    Russia becomes India's largest oil supplier in October: Report

    Elon Musk's Twitter starts laying off staff in India united states snt

    Elon Musk's Twitter starts laying off staff in India

    Lionel Messi roped in as BYJUS Global Brand Ambassador for Education for All initiative-ayh

    Lionel Messi roped in as BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for 'Education for All' initiative

    Recent Stories

    Don t daydream about winning elections: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement drb

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched priced at Rs 67 05 lakh gcw

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched; priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting' why Fatehpur is today a hotspot AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting', why Fatehpur is today a hotspot

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka rape incident - Three-member committee to probe-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape incident: Three-member committee to probe

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon