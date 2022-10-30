Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour

    November's ten bank holidays include regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. Some bank holidays are specific to a state, whereas national holidays are observed by banks nationwide.

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    This November, banks will be closed for ten days. According to reports, banks were closed for 21 days in October, including Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali.

    Some bank holidays are state-specific, while national holidays are observed by banks nationwide. Here is the complete list of the November 2022 bank holidays.

    1) November 1 - Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal, Manipur's capital, will remain closed during Kannada Rajyotsav/Kut.

    2) November 6 - Sunday

    3) November 8 - Kartik Purnima/Guru Nanak Jayanti. Except for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, the bank will be closed in all cities.

    4) November 11 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala. Banks in Bengaluru and Shillong will be closed.

    5) November 12 - Second Saturday

    6) November 13 - Sunday

    7) November 20 - Sunday

    8) November 23 - Seng Kutsnem. Shillong's banks will be closed.

    9) November 26 - Fourth Saturday

    10) November 27 - Sunday

    The Reserve Bank of India has divided days off into three categories: days off under the Negotiable Instruments Act, days off under the Negotiable Instruments Act, days off for real-time gross settlement, and days off for banks closing accounts.

    As ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will all continue functioning properly; customers won't experience any issues with their banking-related transactions.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
