SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

SBI is conducting a recruitment drive to fill approximately 1422 vacancies across the country, with the North Eastern Region having the most vacancies (300), followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra, which have 200 vacancies.

The application duration for 1,422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) positions at the State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022. Interested candidates should submit their applications via the SBI website's careers portal, sbi.co.in, or ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates must first register online for the phased recruitment process. Online testing, screening, and interviews are all options.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know vacancy details:

Regular vacancies - 1400 positions, Bhopal (175 posts), Bhubaneswar (175 posts), Hyderabad (175 posts), Jaipur (200 posts), Kolkata (175 posts), Maharashtra (200 posts), North Eastern (300 posts)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know important dates:

1) Registration - October 18 to November 07, 2022

2) Online test call letter - November/December 2022 (tentative)

3) Online test - December 4, 2022 (tentative)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know educational qualification:

Candidates applying for SBI CBO positions must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government, including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know age limit:

Candidates applying for the positions must be between the ages of 21 and 30 as of September 30, 2022.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know application fee:

1) General, EWS, and OBC categories - Rs 750

2) ST and PWD candidates are exempt from paying an application fee.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Know pay scale:

The starting salary is Rs 36,000, on the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I, plus two advance increments (for work experience of at least two years in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA/Lease rental, CCA, Medical, and other allowances and benefits as determined by the rules in effect at the time.

