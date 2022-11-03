Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Federal Reserve rate hike: Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation

    The RBI needs to open a two-front war to mitigate the fallout of US rate hikes, Barclays Vice President Shishu Ranjan told Asianet News English.

    Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation after US Federal Reserve rate hike
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 6:53 PM IST

    The United States Federal Reserve's decision to increase the rates by three-quarter points to ease inflationary pressure on its economy was the sixth hike this year. It is said to be at the highest level in 15 years. It is pertinent to mention here that this year, the world economy has been rattled by inflation and disruption in the supply chain due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation has forced global economies to tighten their monetary policy. For the first time in the last 40 years, the US has witnessed inflation at such a level. 

    Also See: Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate three times, and it is believed that the country's central bank will raise its rates again to contain the price rise. 

    Asianet News spoke to Barclays Vice President Shishu Ranjan about how this would impact India.

    He said, "The 75-basis point rate hike by Federal Reserve is in line with the general expectations as the US economy continues to witness a prolonged period of a high inflation rate of more than 8 per cent, which is highest in the last 40 years. The 6th consecutive rate hike has increased the base rate from zero per cent to four per cent, and these steep hikes impacted the US economy and the rest of the world." 

    "Given that the US is the second-largest investor in the Indian economy and the country's largest trading partner, the Indian economy has been facing the heat on two fronts. First, the cost of funds increases for the US investors, which triggers capital flight from India, negatively impacting FDIs and FIIs. Second, the capital pullout by US investors puts downward pressure on the dollar-rupee exchange rate, and the rupee depreciates because of higher demand of dollars in the currency exchange market," Ranjan added. 

    With depreciation in rupees, imports become costlier while export becomes competitive. Besides, India has higher imports than exports, due to which the net impact on the balance of trade becomes adverse. 

    Depleting forex reserve

    According to Barclays Vice President, India’s foreign exchange reserve decreased by $110 billion. 

    "With the increase in the cost of funds and cost of input, general inflation increases in the Indian economy, which is evident from the current inflation rate, being consistently higher than the upper limit of the targeted Inflation rate of 6 per cent," he said. 

    Ranjan said that the RBI needs to open a two-front war to mitigate the fallout of US rate hikes: 

    1) The rates in India need to be hiked to contain the inflation 
    2) Intervene in the forex market to prevent the import of inflation because of the rupee depreciation. 

    "However, the rate hike increases the cost of funds for domestic investors and is expected to hamper the growth rate. Therefore, RBI is in a catch 22-situation and needs to balance the growth outlook against inflationary pressure, for which there is no fixed formula," he said.

    Also Read: New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk to lay off half of Twitter's workforce, plans to revoke work-from-anywhere policy: Report - adt

    Elon Musk to lay off half of Twitter's workforce, plans to revoke work-from-anywhere policy: Report

    Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Pune flight services from November 23; know details - adt

    Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Pune flight services from November 23; know details

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India AJR

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022 AJR

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022

    Petrol diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report - adt

    Petrol, diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report

    Recent Stories

    I ll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt - adt

    'I'll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik goes on a cleavage-flaunting rampage in new BIKINI pics drb

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik flaunts cleavage, hot body in new BIKINI pics

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Makaiya Mein Raja Ji' making fans go crazy- WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Makaiya Mein Raja Ji' making fans go crazy- WATCH

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against south africa keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

    Dealing with a heartbreak? Here are some tips that can help you get over it sur

    Dealing with a heartbreak? Here are some tips that can help you get over it

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon