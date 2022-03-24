Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nationwide bank strike on March 28-29, banks to be shut for 4 days

    The development comes after a joint platform of central trade unions met in the national capital, to take stock of preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all-India strike on March 28-29, 2022, against the central government's anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    To protest the Central Government's policies, a combined council of central trade unions called for a statewide strike on March 28 and 29. The development comes after a joint platform of central trade unions met in the national capital, to take stock of preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all-India strike on March 28-29, 2022, against the central government's anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies.

    Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) stated in a statement that banking services may be interrupted since numerous staff unions have called for a strike on March 28-29. The SBI stated that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) informed it that the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) had served a strike notice.

    The strike has been announced in response to the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

    Unions have also issued strike notifications in industries such as coal, steel, oil, telecommunications, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, according to the statement.

    Members discussed how the BJP government at the Center, encouraged by the results of the recent state elections, has intensified attacks on the working class, including lowering the interest rate on EPF accumulations from 8.5 percent to 8.1 percent, a sharp rise in petrol, LPG, kerosene, and CNG prices.

    The Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations called on all segments of society to join the strike in the name of 'Save People, Save Nation.'

