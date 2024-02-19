At $365 billion, Tata Group's market value is now more than entire economy of Pakistan

The Tata Group's market capitalization currently stands at $365 billion, exceeding the IMF's estimated GDP for Pakistan, which is almost $341 billion.

The market capitalization of the Tata Group now surpasses the entire economy of Pakistan, with several companies within the conglomerate experiencing significant returns over the past year. The Tata Group's market capitalization currently stands at $365 billion, exceeding the IMF's estimated GDP for Pakistan, which is almost $341 billion. Additionally, Tata Consultancy Services, India's second-largest company valued at $170 billion, is approximately half the size of Pakistan's economy.

Tata Group's financial triumph

The surge in returns from key entities like Tata Motors and Trent, coupled with impressive rallies in Titan, TCS, and Tata Power, has been instrumental in propelling the market capitalization of the Tata Group. Notably, at least eight Tata companies, including TRF, Trent, Benaras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa, and Artson Engineering, have witnessed their wealth more than double during this period.

Highlighting the magnitude of Tata's influence, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's second-largest company valued at $170 billion, is now approximately half the size of Pakistan's entire economy. Additionally, Tata Capital, with plans to launch its IPO next year, boasts a substantial market value of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

Also read: Pak gangster Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead by unknown men at Lahore wedding; shocking video goes viral (WATCH)

Pakistan's economy continues to struggle

In stark contrast to Tata's financial triumph, Pakistan finds itself grappling with economic challenges. Despite recording a robust growth of 6.1% in FY22 and 5.8% in FY21, the country's economy is estimated to have contracted in FY23. A significant contributing factor to this downturn is the extensive damage caused by floods, leading to losses amounting to billions of dollars.

Furthermore, Pakistan faces a daunting financial predicament with external debt and liabilities reaching a staggering $125 billion. The country is under immense pressure to meet $25 billion of external debt payments starting in July, presenting a formidable challenge given its current economic constraints.

Complicating matters, Pakistan's $3 billion program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to conclude in March. This program, designed to bolster the country's economic stability, has been a crucial source of support. With foreign exchange reserves standing at a modest $8 billion, Pakistan confronts the necessity to navigate its financial landscape carefully.

The contrasting narratives of Tata Group's financial triumph and Pakistan's economic challenges underscore the complex dynamics that shape the global economic arena. While Tata Group celebrates its remarkable market capitalization growth, Pakistan grapples with the aftermath of natural disasters and the pressing need to address its fiscal responsibilities. These divergent trajectories highlight the resilience and vulnerability inherent in the diverse economies that make up our interconnected world.