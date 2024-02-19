Pak gangster Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead by unknown men at Lahore wedding; shocking video goes viral (WATCH)

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir, also known as Tipu Truckanwala, who was himself fatally attacked in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries inflicted during the gunfire.

During a wedding ceremony in the Chung area of Lahore on February 18, Ameer Balaj Tipu, a notable figure in Lahore's underworld and proprietor of a goods transport network, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant, as reported by a private TV channel and Dawn. Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir, also known as Tipu Truckanwala, who was himself fatally attacked in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries inflicted during the gunfire.

Dawn reported that Balaj's family history includes an age-old feud, with even his grandfather being involved, contributing to the family's violent legacy.

Police reports indicate that the assailant targeted Balaj and two other guests at the event, critically wounding them. In a swift response, Balaj's armed associates retaliated, leading to the immediate demise of the attacker.

Despite attempts to save him, Balaj succumbed to his injuries at Jinnah Hospital.

As reported by Dawn, news of Balaj's passing stirred a mix of grief and anger among his supporters, who gathered at the hospital to mourn his loss. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as some women beat their chests in sorrow while others loudly proclaimed their allegiance to Balaj, condemning those responsible for his death.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly sealed off the area and launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Their primary objective is to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the assailant. As of now, no arrests have been reported.

Ameer Balaj Tipu held a reputation as one of Lahore's most influential and feared figures in the underworld, highlighting the significance of his untimely demise.