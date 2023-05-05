Apple achieves record revenue of Rs 7.74 lakh crore, Tim Cook calls India a 'major focus'

Tim Cook expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market, calling it an “incredibly exciting market.” He further emphasized that India is now a “major focus” for the company. The Cupertino-based tech giant disclosed that it had achieved a record revenue of $94.8 billion and a profit of $24 billion in the March quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reported a record revenue of $94.8 billion (Rs 7.74 lakh crore) for its March quarter which is better than expectations. The executive has revealed that the tech giant set a quarterly record in the January-March period in India and grew very strong, in double digits year-over-year.

During the earnings call late on Thursday, Cook told analysts: "Looking at the business in India, we did set a quarterly record, grew very strong, double digits year-over-year. So it was quite a good quarter for us, taking a step back, India is an incredibly exciting market." He further said, "It's a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable."

Over time, he said, Apple has been expanding operations in India to serve more customers.

"Three years ago, we launched the Apple Store online, and then, just a few weeks ago, we launched two stores, and they're off to a great start, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi," Cook added.

Apple also has a number of channel partners in the nation. "Overall, I'm overjoyed and excited by the enthusiasm I'm seeing for the brand there. There are a lot of people entering the middle class, and I really feel like India is at a tipping point, and it's exciting to be there," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

All-time highs were set in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, as well as a number of March quarter highs in Brazil, Malaysia, and India.