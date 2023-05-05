Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple achieves record revenue of Rs 7.74 lakh crore, Tim Cook calls India a 'major focus'

    Tim Cook expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market, calling it an “incredibly exciting market.” He further emphasized that India is now a “major focus” for the company. The Cupertino-based tech giant disclosed that it had achieved a record revenue of $94.8 billion and a profit of $24 billion in the March quarter.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has reported a record revenue of $94.8 billion (Rs 7.74 lakh crore) for its March quarter which is better than expectations. The executive has revealed that the tech giant set a quarterly record in the January-March period in India and grew very strong, in double digits year-over-year.

    During the earnings call late on Thursday, Cook told analysts: "Looking at the business in India, we did set a quarterly record, grew very strong, double digits year-over-year. So it was quite a good quarter for us, taking a step back, India is an incredibly exciting market." He further said, "It's a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable."

    Over time, he said, Apple has been expanding operations in India to serve more customers.

    Also Read | Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads & more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days: Report

    "Three years ago, we launched the Apple Store online, and then, just a few weeks ago, we launched two stores, and they're off to a great start, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi," Cook added.

    Apple also has a number of channel partners in the nation. "Overall, I'm overjoyed and excited by the enthusiasm I'm seeing for the brand there. There are a lot of people entering the middle class, and I really feel like India is at a tipping point, and it's exciting to be there," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 (WATCH)

    All-time highs were set in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, as well as a number of March quarter highs in Brazil, Malaysia, and India.

