Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads & more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days: Report

Apple Saket, the company's first retail shop in Delhi and second retail location in India, was launched last month by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple Saket opened to the public on April 20, after the April 18 launch of Apple BKC as India's first official retail shop. Apple has rented 8,417.83 square feet of space on the first floor of Delhi's Select Citywalk mall for about Rs 40 lakh per month, plus a revenue sharing payment. According to individuals acquainted with the situation, Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and other items valued roughly Rs 2 crore in the first ten days.

The shop, which Apple has rented for ten years, was formerly occupied by Aditya Birla Group's apparel brand Pantaloons. Since the first day, Apple Saket has seen a high volume of visitors. As one might expect, sources reveal that the iPhone is the store's best-selling item.

Apple signed the agreement with the mall in July 2022, and the business has provided a list of 20 brands that will not be able to open stores near it. Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus are among the companies included in the pact. The rent and income sharing contribution will be increased every three years, according to the agreement.

Apple Saket provides Apple iPhones, AirPods, and iPads produced in India, as well as a distinctively designed curving storefront with white wood tables. The shop has an Apple Pickup station, which allows consumers to buy online and pick up their gadgets in-store at a convenient time. Apple Saket, like other Apple facilities, is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

The shop employs more than 70 highly experienced retail team members from 18 different Indian states who speak more than 15 languages. The Apple Saket shop is located on the first level of the Select Citywalk in Delhi. F-11 is the shop number. The mall is located in Saket's renowned District Centre.

