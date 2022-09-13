Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales dates announced; Know details

Discounts of up to 75% may be available for buyers of other electronic goods like tablets, laptops, headphones, and smartwatches. After the sale begins, Amazon promised to post new offers every six hours.

The two Indian e-commerce titans, Amazon and Flipkart, are getting ready for the lucrative Diwali season sales. Both Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale for this year begin on September 23.

Announcing huge discounts on name-brand products, including certain "Big Billion Day Special" items, the e-commerce site. Anyone interested in buying them will be thrilled to see that the Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G, and Samsung F13 will all be reduced. As the sale's sponsors, Noise, Asus, and Poco, we may expect some discounts from them. There is also an intriguing markdown on the already-announced Google Pixel 6a.

At the moment, Flipkart is discounting monitors and printers by up to 80% and gaming laptops by up to 40%. A TV or other electronic device purchaser will also receive discounts of up to 80%. The world's largest online retailer is giving ICICI or Axis bank card holders an immediate 10% discount.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, so we may expect some good offers from these two businesses. After the sale starts, one could also discover special offers and discounts from smartphone manufacturers including OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, and Xiaomi.

According to Amazon, deals may be available for the recently announced iPhone 14 series and 5G phones like the Redmi 11 Prime and iQoo Z6 Lite. Purchasers of various electronic products including tablets, laptops, headphones, and smartwatches may be eligible for discounts of up to 75%. The online store committed to posting fresh deals every six hours after the sale started.

The current Amazon discounts for Kickstarter could be of interest to you. With a reduction of Rs 15,000, the real cost of the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now Rs 54,999. Discounts are also offered on the Boat Airdopes 441 and additional TWS earphones. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on September 23.