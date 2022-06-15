Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California; Know how it will work

This would be Amazon's first public drone delivery, following multiple trials and mission-specific initiatives from corporations such as Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, and FedEx Corp. The online merchant stated that it was working with the FAA and local officials to get approvals.

Amazon said today that Lockeford, California will be "among the first" cities in the United States to have access to the company's developing drone delivery service, Prime Air. Lockeford is a tiny census-designated place of around 3,500 people located about 30 minutes from Stockton.

According to the company, it is presently working with the FAA to get clearance for drone-based deliveries, which are expected to commence before the end of the year. Select consumers in the region will soon have the option of receiving drone delivery on thousands of goods. The drones can travel at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour while carrying a payload of five pounds.

Amazon is taking advantage of the chance to talk more about its drone programme, which has trailed behind competitor offers from businesses like Alphabet-owned Wing. It specifically mentions some of the obstacle avoidance technologies it has integrated — a critical component of a huge, autonomous system seeking regulatory certification.

When the system reaches its destination, it descends, hovers, and lowers the package. Placing an order using the service is similar to any other Amazon delivery. Once ordered, the purchaser receives an estimated delivery date as well as status updates on the drone's development.

The drones will be able to fly beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) and will be programmed to deliver packages to customers' backyards in Lockeford, a town of roughly 4,000 people. Amazon conducted its first customer delivery by drone in the United Kingdom in 2016, and it has been touting its drone delivery aspirations for years.

