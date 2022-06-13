Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCLAT upholds CCI order, directs Amazon to pay Rs 200 crore penalty in 45 days

    The CCI's decision was based on Amazon's failure to disclose its intentions and strategic interests in the transaction. 

    NCLAT upholds CCI order, directs Amazon to pay Rs 200 crore penalty in 45 days - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling suspending Amazon's deal with Future Coupons on Monday, a blow to the e-commerce giant.

    The NCLAT has also directed Amazon to pay a Rs 200 crore penalty within 45 days. Under the Competition Act of 2002, the penalty is for failing to disclose relevant information about combinations.

    The appellate tribunal agreed with the CCI's conclusions, stating that Amazon failed to make complete disclosures. It also said that it agrees with the antitrust authority that Amazon did not make a "full, fair, and straightforward" disclosure about its strategic involvement in Future Retail Ltd, the publicly traded business that operated Big Bazaar's primary banner.

    The American e-commerce behemoth had approached the NCLAT in response to the CCI's December 2021 order postponing approval of the merger between Amazon and a Future group company. The approval for the Amazon-Future Coupons agreement "must remain in abeyance," the CCI stated in a 57-page order.

    The Rs 1,400 crore Amazon-Future Coupons agreement had initially received all relevant regulatory clearances, which eased the deal's implementation and money transfer. However, after a legal fight between the two sides erupted over Future group's plan for an asset sale transaction with Reliance, permission from the CCI was sought on a plea by one Future group entity.

    Meanwhile, the CCI's decision was based on Amazon's failure to disclose its intentions and strategic interests in the transaction. The e-commerce behemoth had filed an appeal with the appellate forum, dismissing the charge.

    Also Read: IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Amazon mulling pulling out of digital rights amidst big bidding war

    Also Read: Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Also Read: E-commerce sites under Govt scanner over fake reviews

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rupee hits new all time low slides past 78 29 per US Dollar for first time gcw

    Rupee hits new all-time low, slides past 78.29 per US Dollar for first time

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details - adt

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know - adt

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know

    Scooby Doo s Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place hosted by Shaggy details inside gcw

    Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place, Details inside

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest winners to get Rs 1 lakh gcw

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

    Recent Stories

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend RBA

    Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend

    Priyanka Gandhi on ED summons for Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons gcw

    'Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons': Priyanka on ED summons

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool-ayh

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

    Congress Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald case latest updates gcw

    Rahul Gandhi likely to be questioned for 5-6 hours in National Herald case: Reports

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon