Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

Amazon has announced the launch of an interactive mobile experience that would allow shoppers to virtually try on shoes. The functionality is available in the United States and works with iOS-enabled smartphones.

"Virtual Try-On for Shoes" will provide buyers an easy method to see how a pair of shoes will appear on them, resulting in more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

"We are pleased to offer 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' which will allow consumers to try on hundreds of designs from brands they know and love at their leisure, wherever they are," said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a statement.

"We look forward to listening to and learning from consumer comments as we continue to improve the experience and add additional brands and styles," Dogan concluded.

Customers may try on shoes by tapping the "Virtual Try-On" button underneath the product image and pointing their mobile device's camera at their feet to see how the shoes appear on them. They may surely move their feet around to examine how the shoes seem from various perspectives. Customers may modify the colours of the selected footwear within the experience by navigating through the carousel of possibilities without ever leaving the experience. They may even photograph the virtual shoe they are trying on and share it with friends on social media.

Customers in the United States and Canada may test the virtual shoe try-on by scanning the QR code on Amazon's website or searching for the keyword "Virtual Try On" within the Amazon iOS app. While the new function is now only available to iOS users with an iPhone 7 or later, Amazon announced in a blog post that it will be available to Android consumers shortly.

