Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    "Virtual Try-On for Shoes" will provide buyers an easy method to see how a pair of shoes will appear on them, resulting in more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Amazon has announced the launch of an interactive mobile experience that would allow shoppers to virtually try on shoes. The functionality is available in the United States and works with iOS-enabled smartphones.

    "Virtual Try-On for Shoes" will provide buyers an easy method to see how a pair of shoes will appear on them, resulting in more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

    "We are pleased to offer 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' which will allow consumers to try on hundreds of designs from brands they know and love at their leisure, wherever they are," said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a statement.

    Also Read | Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    "We look forward to listening to and learning from consumer comments as we continue to improve the experience and add additional brands and styles," Dogan concluded.

    Customers may try on shoes by tapping the "Virtual Try-On" button underneath the product image and pointing their mobile device's camera at their feet to see how the shoes appear on them. They may surely move their feet around to examine how the shoes seem from various perspectives. Customers may modify the colours of the selected footwear within the experience by navigating through the carousel of possibilities without ever leaving the experience. They may even photograph the virtual shoe they are trying on and share it with friends on social media.

    Customers in the United States and Canada may test the virtual shoe try-on by scanning the QR code on Amazon's website or searching for the keyword "Virtual Try On" within the Amazon iOS app. While the new function is now only available to iOS users with an iPhone 7 or later, Amazon announced in a blog post that it will be available to Android consumers shortly.

    Also Read | Apple to handle lending itself with 'buy now, pay later' service; All you need to know

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    IBM shutters Russian operations lays off staff after months of uncertainty gcw

    IBM shutters Russian operations, lays off staff after months of uncertainty

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI starting with RuPay announces RBI Governor gcw

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI, starting with RuPay, announces RBI Governor

    RBI increases e mandate limit for recurring payments via credit debit cards to Rs 15000 gcw

    RBI increases e-mandate limit for recurring payments via credit, debit cards to Rs 15,000

    RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4 90 per cent gcw

    RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, second hike in 2 months

    Recent Stories

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool target away?-ayh

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United's Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool's target away?

    No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts snt

    No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts

    Apple to handle lending itself with buy now pay later service All you need to know gcw

    Apple to handle lending itself with 'buy now, pay later' service; All you need to know

    Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline RBA

    Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline

    NASAs blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video - gps

    NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon