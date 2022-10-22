Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akash Ambani launches Reliance Jio 5G services in Rajasthan's Nathdwara; check details

    From the famous Shrinathji temple, Jio chairman Akash Ambani announced the launch of 5G service in the state, adding that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has been extended to two new cities, Chennai and Nathdwara.

    Akash Ambani launches Reliance Jio 5G services in Rajasthan's Nathdwara; check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched the 5G service in Rajasthan on Saturday, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the service in India. Ambani introduced Jio 5 G-powered WiFi services in Nathdwara after announcing that the telecom major is launching 5G WiFi services in India.

    Jio chairman Ambani announced the launch of 5G service in the state from the famous Shrinathji temple, adding that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has been extended to two new cities, Chennai and Nathdwara.

    "With Shrinathji's blessings, Jio True 5G and 5G power WiFi services are going live in Nathdwara right now. I believe that 5G is for everyone, and our goal is to ensure that, like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, 5G services are available in every corner of the country and that Jio's True 5G services are available soon," Ambani said.

    Nathdwara and Chennai are now Jio True 5G cities as well. "I want to wish you a very happy Diwali on behalf of my family," he continued.

    Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, promoted his elder son Akash Ambani to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, in June.

    Reliance on the occasion of Dussehra, Jio announced a beta trial of its 'True-5G' services for Jio users in four cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio's Welcome Offer will allow invited customers to test True-5G services and provide feedback on service and user experience.

    Meanwhile, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani reiterated on October 1 that Jio would deliver the fifth-generation (5G) mobile network to every city, town, village, and taluka in India by the end of December 2023.

    Reliance Jio is planning the fastest 5G rollout in history. By Diwali, Jio 5G will have been introduced in several significant cities, including the megacities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. According to Ambani, every town, taluka, and tehsil in India will have access to Jio 5G by December 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
