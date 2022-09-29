Akash Ambani becomes only Indian to be named in Time100 NEXT list as an emerging leader

“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work. He’s since played a key role landing multibillion dollar investments from Google and Facebook. If he handles Jio well, he may be given a crack at larger chunks of the family’s conglomerate,” said the profile in Time 100 Next.

Akash Ambani, chairman of India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio, has been named in the TIME100 Next, TIME magazine’s list of the world’s rising stars. The sole Indian to appear on the list is Mukesh Ambani's 30-year-old son, who serves as CMD of Reliance Industries. In June, Jio named Akash Ambani to chairman. The 100 emerging leaders who are influencing the future of business, politics, health, entertainment, activism, sports, and more are featured in TIME100 Next. “The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," TIME said.

The older son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, was elevated to chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom provider with over 426 million users, in June. In 2014, he became a member of Jio's board of directors. Since then, he has been crucial in securing billion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook. TIME continued, "If he manages Jio successfully, he may be granted a chance at greater portions of the family's conglomerate."