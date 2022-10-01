Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Following the exhibition's opening, PM Modi visited pavilions put up by several telecom carriers and technology companies to get a firsthand look at what 5G can achieve. The PM was given a personal presentation by Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, who just took over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' digital subsidiary.

    Oct 1, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Soon after inaugurating the India Mobile Congress 2022 where he launched the much-awaited 5G services in 13 major Indian cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Reliance's Jio pavilion to explore 'True 5G' gadgets and use cases via Jio Glass. The PM was given a personal presentation by Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, who just took over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' digital subsidiary.

    "He also spent time understanding how an indigenous team of young Jio engineers is developing end-to-end 5G technology, and how 5G may help bridge the divide between urban and rural healthcare delivery," Jio said in a statement.

    PM Modi was accompanied by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, junior Telecom Minister Devusinh Chauhan, and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

    Following the exhibition's opening, PM Modi visited pavilions put up by several telecom carriers and technology companies to get a firsthand look at what 5G can achieve. He began with the Reliance Jio booths. He also went to Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT, and other companies' booths. After Diwali, 5G services will be accessible in 13 Indian cities.

