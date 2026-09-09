Adani Airport Holdings raises Rs 9,825 crore (approx. USD 1 billion) from investors including Alpha Wave and Temasek. The deal values the airport arm at USD 18 billion, with funds slated for infrastructure expansion and city-side development.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), signed binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore (approximately USD 1 billion) from a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock managed funds.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of approximately USD 18 billion. The primary equity infusion marks one of the largest financial institution investments in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

Investment and Valuation Details

Under the Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement, the investor group subscribes to new equity shares across three tranches. The final tranche closes by July 2027, leaving the consortium with a collective holding of roughly 5.54 per cent in AAHL.

Strategic Use of Funds

The operator deploys the proceeds across three main operational areas: expanding and modernising its existing airport infrastructure to handle nearly 200 million passengers annually, rolling out city-side real estate, and scaling its ground handling and non-aeronautical operations. In the first phase of the Adani Airport City project, the company undertakes around 22 million square feet of mixed-use development.

A Milestone for Indian Aviation

“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL.

“India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms,” he added.

The fundraise follows AEL’s Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement completed in July 2026, which remains the largest non-financial corporate QIP in the country.

Vision to Become World's Largest Airport Platform

“We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL.

“This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres,” Bansal added. “We are deeply grateful to our partners for their confidence and look forward to continuing on this path together as we build a truly world-class airport platform for India.”

Transaction Advisors

The key advisors to the transaction were Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, TT&A Advocates and Solicitors, Jefferies India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and Ernst & Young LLP.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of applicable approvals. (ANI)