The 57th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council will take place on September 12, 2026, in New Delhi. The meeting, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, will be preceded by an Officers' Meeting on September 11.

The 57th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council will be held on September 12, 2026, in New Delhi, according to an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat. As per the notice, the meeting will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12. Ahead of the Council meeting, an Officers' Meeting will also be held a day earlier, on Friday, September 11, starting at 11:00 AM, also in New Delhi. State governments have been requested to convey the invitation to their respective members of the GST Council to attend the 57th meeting. The GST Council, headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state finance ministers, is the key decision-making body on matters related to Goods and Services Tax rates, exemptions, and administrative rules in India. The memorandum stated that details regarding the venue and agenda items for both meetings will be communicated in due course. (ANI)