The Finance Ministry has initiated the budget process for 2027-28, directing ministries to submit estimates via a circular. Pre-budget meetings, chaired by the Secretary (Expenditure), will commence on October 12, 2026, with data due by October 6.
Key Dates and Deadlines
Pre-budget meetings, chaired by the Secretary (Expenditure), will commence on October 12, 2026 (Monday) and continue till mid-November, the circular states. Financial Advisers of ministries have been directed to ensure that all required data as per Appendices I to VII of the circular is entered into UBIS by October 6, 2026, ahead of the meetings.
Emphasis on Budgetary Discipline
The circular stresses that realistic projections for both RE 2026-27 and BE 2027-28 are essential to avoid frequent mid-year re-appropriations, which it says reflect poorly on budgeting discipline. Ministries have also been told to ensure that all schemes continuing into the 16th Finance Commission cycle are properly appraised and approved before pre-budget meetings, and that discontinued schemes are not carried into the new estimates.
Confidentiality Measures
The circular further reiterates confidentiality requirements, noting that all budget-related data entry must be done on stand-alone, internet-free computers to safeguard the sensitive nature of the exercise. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)