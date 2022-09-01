19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here

This is the fifth consecutive price cut for commercial cylinders in as many months; the price was reduced by Rs 36 on August 1. Meanwhile, since a Rs 50 increase on July 6, the price of a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has remained unchanged.

State-owned fuel retailers, on Thursday, announced a price reduction of up to Rs 100 for commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders; this brings great relief to the commoner at the beginning of the new month. In contrast, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households remain the same.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 91.50 cheaper in Delhi now and will be available for Rs 1,885 instead of the previous Rs 1,976.50. It is cheaper by Rs 100 (from Rs 2,095,50 to Rs 1,995.50) in Kolkata, while the corresponding rates in Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 96 (from Rs 2,045 to Rs 2,141) and Rs 92.50 (from Rs 1,844 to Rs 1,936.50) respectively.

This is the fifth consecutive price cut for commercial cylinders in as many months; on August 1, it was reduced by Rs 36. Meanwhile, the price of a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has remained unchanged since a Rs 50 increase on July 6.

It should be noted that some new and revised rules go into effect on the first of every month, including revisions to LPG and fuel rates.

About the Jet Fuel taxes:

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Wednesday, the government increased the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7, and on the export of jet fuel, or ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel), to Rs 9 per litre from Rs 2.

The tax on exports has risen as margins have increased, but the tax on domestic oil output has risen slightly as a result of minute changes in global oil prices, price predictions, and hopes that OPEC and its allies will reduce production.

