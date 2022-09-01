Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here

    This is the fifth consecutive price cut for commercial cylinders in as many months; the price was reduced by Rs 36 on August 1. Meanwhile, since a Rs 50 increase on July 6, the price of a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has remained unchanged.

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    State-owned fuel retailers, on Thursday, announced a price reduction of up to Rs 100 for commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders; this brings great relief to the commoner at the beginning of the new month. In contrast, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households remain the same. 

    A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 91.50 cheaper in Delhi now and will be available for Rs 1,885 instead of the previous Rs 1,976.50. It is cheaper by Rs 100 (from Rs 2,095,50 to Rs 1,995.50) in Kolkata, while the corresponding rates in Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 96 (from Rs 2,045 to Rs 2,141) and Rs 92.50 (from Rs 1,844 to Rs 1,936.50) respectively.

    This is the fifth consecutive price cut for commercial cylinders in as many months; on August 1, it was reduced by Rs 36. Meanwhile, the price of a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has remained unchanged since a Rs 50 increase on July 6.

    It should be noted that some new and revised rules go into effect on the first of every month, including revisions to LPG and fuel rates.

    About the Jet Fuel taxes:

    According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Wednesday, the government increased the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7, and on the export of jet fuel, or ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel), to Rs 9 per litre from Rs 2.

    The tax on exports has risen as margins have increased, but the tax on domestic oil output has risen slightly as a result of minute changes in global oil prices, price predictions, and hopes that OPEC and its allies will reduce production.

    Also Read: LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Also Read: Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Also Read: LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Q1 GDP grows at 13.5%: Experts predict nation's economic roadmap snt

    India's Q1 GDP grows at 13.5%: Experts predict nation's economic roadmap

    Opportunities abundant for young Indians today: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells NIT Calicut students

    Opportunities abundant for young Indians today: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells NIT Calicut students

    Anuva enters into strategic partnership with Helix

    Anuva enters into strategic partnership with Helix

    Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Nonfinite Has the Lowest Trading Fee-snt

    Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Nonfinite Has the Lowest Trading Fee

    Meme Coins that could expand your portfolio by 10X in Q4 of 2022: Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu-snt

    Meme Coins that could expand your portfolio by 10X in Q4 of 2022: Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body AJR

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know - adt

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know AJR

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know

    Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal stars visit Arpit Khan Aayush Sharma home for Ganpati darshan drb

    Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, stars visit Arpit Khan-Aayush Sharma’s home for Ganpati darshan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: The kind of innings Suryakumar Yadav played, words will be short - Rohit sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'The kind of innings Suryakumar played, words will be short' - Rohit

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon