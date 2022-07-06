Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city

    Commercial LPG prices were reduced by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on July 1 to reflect lower international rates. This price was reduced by Rs 135 in June.

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The price of a domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 14.2 kilogrammes rose by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday. A domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,053 in the national capital of Delhi.

    Domestic LPG cylinders will be sold for Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai, up from the previous price of Rs 1002.50 per cylinder. Customers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs 1068.50 for a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

    In Kolkata, however, the price of such a cylinder has risen to Rs 1,079 from the previous price of Rs 1,029.

    The price of a domestic cylinder in Bengaluru has risen to Rs 1055.5. Customers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will have to pay Rs 1,169 for the cylinder after the price increase on Wednesday. This price is approaching Rs 1,100 in Shimla.

    The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder increased by Rs 18 per cylinder on Wednesday. However, the cost of a 19kg commercial cylinder has dropped by Rs 8.50.

    Commercial LPG prices were reduced by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on July 1 to reflect lower international rates. This price was reduced by Rs 135 in June.

    Also Read: LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Also Read: LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    Also Read: Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)-snt

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism-snt

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    Jeff Bezos Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk other billionaires lose USD 1 4 trillion in first half of 2022 here why gcw

    Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, other billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in first half of 2022

    Recent Stories

    UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details - adt

    UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones - adt

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

    Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Phase 1 voting underway

    Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Phase 1 voting underway

    Thor Love and Thunder Advance Booking Chris Hemsworth film has earned this much before its release drb

    Thor 4 Advance Booking: Chris Hemsworth’s film has earned this much before its release

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)-snt

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon