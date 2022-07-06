LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city

Commercial LPG prices were reduced by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on July 1 to reflect lower international rates. This price was reduced by Rs 135 in June.

The price of a domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 14.2 kilogrammes rose by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday. A domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,053 in the national capital of Delhi.

Domestic LPG cylinders will be sold for Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai, up from the previous price of Rs 1002.50 per cylinder. Customers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs 1068.50 for a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

In Kolkata, however, the price of such a cylinder has risen to Rs 1,079 from the previous price of Rs 1,029.

The price of a domestic cylinder in Bengaluru has risen to Rs 1055.5. Customers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will have to pay Rs 1,169 for the cylinder after the price increase on Wednesday. This price is approaching Rs 1,100 in Shimla.

The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder increased by Rs 18 per cylinder on Wednesday. However, the cost of a 19kg commercial cylinder has dropped by Rs 8.50.

Commercial LPG prices were reduced by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on July 1 to reflect lower international rates. This price was reduced by Rs 135 in June.

