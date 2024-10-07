Women’s commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations: Report

The Women’s Commission is set to visit the Bigg Boss Kannada 11 house amid allegations of human rights violations. A lawyer's complaint raises concerns about inadequate food, lack of privacy for female contestants, and potentially unconstitutional agreements, prompting an investigation into the show's treatment of participants.

The 11th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, currently airing on Colors Kannada, is facing serious scrutiny. Recently, a complaint was lodged with both the Women's Commission and the Human Rights Commission, raising concerns about potential human rights violations within the show.

The complaint, filed by Rakshita Singh, a female lawyer, claims that the show's format may infringe upon the rights of the contestants. In response to the allegations, a team from the State Women's Commission, led by Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, is expected to visit the Bigg Boss house alongside local police. Their mission is to inspect the living conditions of female contestants. Should they discover that women's privacy has been compromised, further actions will be initiated.



Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sonia Bansal suffers oops moment at IIFA 2024; actress trolled for dress malfunction

The Bigg Boss show, hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep, made its grand debut on September 29. This season features contestants divided into two groups: Heaven and Hell. However, some of the rules governing this season have drawn criticism for potentially violating women's rights.



Bigg Boss 18 House First Look: Luxurious interior photos OUT from Salman Khan's show

Issues highlighted in the complaint

The complaint outlines several critical concerns regarding the treatment of contestants. Both male and female participants are placed in separate groups based on their assigned categories. Each room is monitored by cameras, broadcasting the contestants’ activities. Reports indicate that those in the 'Hell' category are only provided with porridge, raising nutritional concerns.



According to Indian law, failing to provide adequate food to citizens is a punishable offence. Additionally, the complaint points out that women are not provided with separate toilets and sleeping facilities. This lack of privacy poses a significant threat to their dignity. The lawyer argues that the legal agreements signed by contestants, which impose restrictive rules, are unconstitutional and infringe upon their human rights.

Latest Videos