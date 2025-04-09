(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot

Read Full Gallery

Aaman Devgn, nephew of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, Azaad actor got papped flaunting his fashion sense and raising fitness standards.

Aaman Devgn papped in Bandra, in a dapper casual look. Azaad actor appeared in stylish look pairing black t shirt with grey pants highlighting his style. He was seen flaunting his body with half sleeves and was papped talking on phone. Aman Devgn, the recent most happening star is making waves with his fashion and fitness standards.

Aaman Devgn, the nephew of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, is has entered Indian film industry after many star kids made their careers. Aaman is known for his passion for acting, Aaman has made his debut with the film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He shared the screen with Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, Aaman’s entry into Bollywood has generated significant buzz. With a strong lineage and a promising start, he aims to showcase his talent and versatility in the world of cinema. ALSO READ: Azaad OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar? Where and when to watch Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's film online

Born into a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, Aaman Devgn carries the legacy of his uncle Ajay Devgn and aunt Kajol. His mother, Neelam Devgan Gandhi, is an entrepreneur, and his elder brother, Daanish Gandhi, is a film director. Aaman’s upbringing in Mumbai, coupled with his exposure to the industry, has shaped his aspirations and honed his skills. He is often seen celebrating festivals and attending events with his family, reflecting his close-knit bond with them.

Aaman’s debut project Azaad has released on January 17, 2025, and created a historical adventure with critics reviews. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is expected to captivate audiences with its epic storytelling. With this promising start, Aaman is expected to take up more challenging roles and establish himself as a rising star in Bollywood.

