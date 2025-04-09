user
user icon

(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot

Aaman Devgn, nephew of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, Azaad actor got papped flaunting his fashion sense and raising fitness standards. 

 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Aaman Devgn papped in Bandra, in a dapper casual look. Azaad actor appeared in stylish look pairing black t shirt with grey pants highlighting his style. He was seen flaunting his body with half sleeves and was papped talking on phone. Aman Devgn, the recent most happening star is making waves with his fashion and fitness standards. 

article_image2

Aaman Devgn, the nephew of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, is has entered Indian film industry after many star kids made their careers. Aaman is known for his passion for acting, Aaman has made his debut with the film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He shared the screen with Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, Aaman’s entry into Bollywood has generated significant buzz. With a strong lineage and a promising start, he aims to showcase his talent and versatility in the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: Azaad OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar? Where and when to watch Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's film online


article_image3

Born into a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, Aaman Devgn carries the legacy of his uncle Ajay Devgn and aunt Kajol. His mother, Neelam Devgan Gandhi, is an entrepreneur, and his elder brother, Daanish Gandhi, is a film director. Aaman’s upbringing in Mumbai, coupled with his exposure to the industry, has shaped his aspirations and honed his skills. He is often seen celebrating festivals and attending events with his family, reflecting his close-knit bond with them.

 

article_image4

Aaman’s debut project Azaad has released on January 17, 2025, and created a historical adventure with critics reviews. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is expected to captivate audiences with its epic storytelling. With this promising start, Aaman is expected to take up more challenging roles and establish himself as a rising star in Bollywood.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list NTI

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here ATG

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film NTI

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

Recent Stories

China issues travel warning for citizens heading to US amid strained economic relations ddr

China issues US travel warning as tariff war with Trump escalates to 104%

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH) ddr

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon