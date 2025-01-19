Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra's jibe at Vivian Dsena upsets him before finale

Bigg Boss 18 finalists, including Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, engaged in a roast session, where Karan's jibe about Vivian sparked tension ahead of the grand finale.

The excitement for Bigg Boss 18 is at its peak as fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner in just a day. The top six finalists—Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal—are counting down the hours to the grand finale. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the contestants were treated to a roast session that added some humor and drama to the show.

The roast session was hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Sudhesh Lehri, where the finalists took turns poking fun at each other in a light-hearted manner. While the roast was full of laughter, one particular comment seemed to have crossed the line, leading to a fallout between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.

Karan took a jab at Vivian, comparing him to a football and making a remark about Vivian’s daughter not recognizing him. Karan's comment, aimed at his popularity, seemed to touch a nerve with Vivian, who quickly responded, stating that a two-year-old would not recognize anyone. Vivian's sharp retort reflected his displeasure, and despite Karan’s apology later, Vivian remained upset.

During the roast session, we also had other memorable moments. Eisha Singh humorously claimed to be responsible for kickstarting Avinash Mishra's career. She also commented cheekily about Chum Darang's minimal contribution to the show. Chum retaliated by teasing Karan Veer Mehra, joking that he needed a nurse more than a girlfriend. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal confidently hyped up his own gameplay, suggesting that he was a strong contender for the win.

Despite the playful jabs and occasional tensions, the roast session was a memorable build-up to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, leaving fans even more excited for the final result.

