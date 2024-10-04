Bigg Boss 18 House First Look: Luxurious interior photos OUT from Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6th. Before that, some inside photos of the Bigg Boss house have surfaced. Not only this, but a glimpse of the final contestants of the show has also been shown in some new promos.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's most controversial show Bigg Boss 18 to start. The latest information related to the show is being shared by the makers every day.

Meanwhile, inside photos of Bigg Boss 18's house have surfaced. In these photos, a magnificent view of the inside of Bigg Boss's house is being seen.

This time Bigg Boss 18's house has been decorated in a futuristic design, which shows the concept of time, incorporating the past, present and future.

The entry into Bigg Boss 18's house has been given a very different look this time. The entry into the house will start with fun this time. A big horse will be seen at the entrance of the house, which will bring adventure and thrill to the show.

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan had recently told in the promo of Reveal that this time the theme of the show will be Time's Tandav.

The faces of 2 final contestants have been revealed in the new promo related to Bigg Boss 18. These contestants are Shilpa Shirodkar and Shahzada Dhami.

The grand premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 will be held on October 6 at 9 pm on Colors channel. In the premiere, Salman will make the contestants enter the Bigg Boss house one by one.

The premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 can also be watched live on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Not only this, the episodes of the show can also be seen on Jio Cinema.

