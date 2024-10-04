Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18 House First Look: Luxurious interior photos OUT from Salman Khan's show

    Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6th. Before that, some inside photos of the Bigg Boss house have surfaced. Not only this, but a glimpse of the final contestants of the show has also been shown in some new promos.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Everyone is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's most controversial show Bigg Boss 18 to start. The latest information related to the show is being shared by the makers every day.

    article_image2

    Meanwhile, inside photos of Bigg Boss 18's house have surfaced. In these photos, a magnificent view of the inside of Bigg Boss's house is being seen.

    article_image3

    This time Bigg Boss 18's house has been decorated in a futuristic design, which shows the concept of time, incorporating the past, present and future.

    article_image4

    The entry into Bigg Boss 18's house has been given a very different look this time. The entry into the house will start with fun this time. A big horse will be seen at the entrance of the house, which will bring adventure and thrill to the show.

    article_image5

    Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan had recently told in the promo of Reveal that this time the theme of the show will be Time's Tandav.

    article_image6

    The faces of 2 final contestants have been revealed in the new promo related to Bigg Boss 18. These contestants are Shilpa Shirodkar and Shahzada Dhami.

    article_image7

    The grand premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 will be held on October 6 at 9 pm on Colors channel. In the premiere, Salman will make the contestants enter the Bigg Boss house one by one.

    article_image8

    The premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 can also be watched live on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Not only this, the episodes of the show can also be seen on Jio Cinema. **Also read…** [**This TV actress suffered the pain of 2 divorces, cheated in love**](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/entertainment/tv/shweta-tiwari-birthday-tv-actress-accused-husbands-for-harassment/articleshow-optl1eo) [**OTT's "Reshma Apa" is bold and beautiful, anyone's heart will be stuck seeing PHOTOS**](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/entertainment/tv/ott-disney-hotstar-web-series-taaza-khabar-season-2-actress-shilpa-shukla-facts/photoshow-iqfcup9)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here ATG

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2' ATG

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

    Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha's controversy [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha controversy [PHOTOS]

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers RBA

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief anr

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH

    Aero india 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia's largest air show in February anr

    Aero India 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest air show in February

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia anr

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here ATG

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon