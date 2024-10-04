Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sonia Bansal suffers oops moment at IIFA 2024; actress trolled for dress malfunction

Actresses and their elaborate dresses are a common sight at events. Often, assistants are needed to manage the long trains and intricate designs as they walk the red carpet. Sometimes, these dresses lead to embarrassing situations, with actresses tripping, falling, or even experiencing wardrobe malfunctions. While some argue that these incidents are unintentional, others believe they are deliberate attempts to grab attention.

Recently, actress and Bigg Boss fame Sonia Bansal found herself in a similar situation at an IIFA event. She wore a long gown with a revealing top, and while adjusting it, she nearly exposed herself. This incident has sparked a wave of trolling on social media, with users questioning her choice of attire and accusing her of seeking attention.

Some users commented on the length of her gown, questioning why she needed to adjust it when assistants were present. Others criticized her for not practicing managing her dress beforehand. Many labeled it an attention-seeking stunt, while others advised her to choose outfits that suit her better.

For those unfamiliar with the actress, Sonia Bansal is 27 years old and has acted in Hindi and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Game 100 Koti Ka' and later worked in films like 'Nati Gang' and 'Dabki.' Her upcoming web series 'Shoorveer' is highly anticipated. This year, she appeared in the Telugu films 'Dheera' and 'Yes Boss.' Last year, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17 but was the first contestant to be eliminated. Despite her short stint, she gained considerable fame for her cuteness and style.

