Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale– First glimpse at the stunning prize

Bigg Boss 18 finale excitement builds as the winner’s trophy image leaks, showcasing a stunning, antique-inspired design ahead of the grand event on January 19, 2025.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, set to air on January 19, 2025, and the excitement among fans is palpable. As the finale date approaches, the makers have stirred up even more anticipation by revealing a first look at the season’s grand trophy. The trophy, which will be awarded to one of the six finalists, has already become the talk of the town, especially with its intriguing design.

Inspired by the theme and architecture of the Bigg Boss 18 house, the trophy boasts an antique look, reminiscent of the grandeur and intricacies of Indian forts. The elaborate design reflects the rich cultural heritage of India while also maintaining the modern touch typical of Bigg Boss finales. The intricate detailing of the trophy has sparked a flurry of discussions on social media, with fans praising its uniqueness and elegance.

The finalists competing for the coveted trophy include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang. These six contestants have battled it out throughout the season, and each one is hoping to be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

However, the journey to the finale has been filled with surprises, including the unexpected elimination of Chaahat Pandey, who had been a strong contender. Other earlier eliminations, such as Kashish Kapoor and Shrutika Arjun, also raised eyebrows among fans, further adding to the suspense and drama leading up to the finale.

The final episode is expected to bring even more drama, with contestants facing tough questions and reactions from journalists in a special segment. With the trophy's design already sparking intense conversations, the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale promises to be an exciting conclusion to an unforgettable season.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home?


 

