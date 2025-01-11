Bigg Boss 18: Manas Shah denies being in relationship with Chahat Panday; Read on

The buzz around Bigg Boss 18 has soared with personal controversies taking center stage. Salman Khan’s hint about a mystery boyfriend in Chahat Pandey’s life sparked rumors, which she and actor Manas Shah denied. Meanwhile, the intense “Ticket to Finale” tasks have heightened the competition ahead of the finale

The excitement around Bigg Boss 18 has reached new levels, with controversies extending into contestants' personal lives. Amid the drama, host Salman Khan hinted at a mystery boyfriend in Chahat Pandey’s life, sparking widespread speculation. However, Chahat denied the claims. Adding to the intrigue, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) shared a photo of Chahat with TV actor Manas Shah, implying they were in a relationship.

In an interview, Manas Shah addressed the rumors, dismissing the allegations. He clarified that the viral picture of him and Chahat did not mean they were romantically involved. Manas explained that Chahat was a co-actor and a friend, but they rarely stayed in touch. He firmly stated that there was no romantic connection between them and expressed disappointment over the baseless rumors.

Manas also mentioned being single and shared that he hoped to settle down through an arranged marriage. Reflecting on the situation, he noted that it was unfortunate how people made assumptions without verifying facts. He recalled that the last time he was in the news was during the Hamari Bahu Silk controversy, where he raised concerns about revising the 90-day payment structure for TV actors.

Chahat Pandey’s mother also weighed in during the family week segment of Bigg Boss 18. She strongly defended her daughter and accused Avinash Mishra of attempting to tarnish Chahat’s reputation. She asserted that Chahat had never had a boyfriend and stated that her daughter would choose her life partner independently. In a dramatic gesture, she challenged the show’s makers, offering ₹21 lakh if they could provide evidence of Chahat’s alleged boyfriend by revealing his name and photo.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 18 approaches its finale on January 19, the competition has intensified. In the “Ticket to Finale” task, Vivian Dsena emerged victorious after a face-off with Chum Darang. However, in a surprising turn of events, he requested Bigg Boss to transfer his win to Chum as an apology for his aggressive behavior. Other housemates, including Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh, have been rallying behind their favorites, further adding to the high-stakes drama of the season.

