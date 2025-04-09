user
user icon

Champions League: How did Arsenal Manage to Beat Real Madrid – Tactical Breakdown

Mikel Arteta’s side stunned Real Madrid with a clinical 3-0 win in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 8. But how did that happen? Here's a tactical breakdown.

Champions League: How did Arsenal Manage to Beat Real Madrid Tactical Breakdown
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

Champions League: Arsenal produced one of the most complete European performances in recent years, beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash on April 8. This was a result of tactical masterclass, individual brilliance, and exploiting Real Madrid's defensive weaknesses.

Here’s a deep breakdown of how Mikel Arteta’s men pulled off a memorable result.

1. Declan Rice’s Masterclass in Set Pieces

Declan Rice hadn’t scored a direct free-kick in his professional career until this night. He did so against the most decorated club in Europe. Rice curled in two excellent strikes, one in the 58th minute and another in the 70th that left Thibaut Courtois off guard. The second was particularly a masterclass, bending into the top corner from over 25 yards out. It wasn’t just luck as Arsenal had clearly studied Madrid's tendency to give away cheap fouls around the box, and Rice delivered with fine execution.

2. Arsenal's Midfield Engine Shut Madrid Down

Myles Lewis-Skelly, still a teenager, showed composure beyond his years alongside Rice and Partey. Together, they choked Madrid’s midfield trio of Tchouameni, Valverde, and Bellingham. Lewis-Skelly's press-resistance and pace helped launch Arsenal’s transitions. One of which led to his brilliant assist for Mikel Merino's goal. The Gunners won the midfield battle.

3. Saliba and Kiwior

Madrid were sharp in attack, but credit goes to Arsenal's defensive structure. William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior did not give Mbappe and Vinicius Jr many chances. Their discipline in the box and clean tackling shut down Madrid’s wide threats, while Jurien Timber and Lewis Skelly nullified any central overloads. Arteta’s compact 4-3-3 frustrated Ancelotti's men all night.

4. Exploiting Madrid's Soft Physicality

Madrid struggled with pace and discipline at the back and Arsenal knew it. Bukayo Saka repeatedly drew fouls from a fatigued backline and midfield, and it was from these fouls that Arsenal won the free-kicks that Rice converted. Merino’s goal? Another defensive lapse. Kroos was caught out of position, and Madrid’s center-backs were slow to react to the cutback.

5. Mentality and Atmosphere

The Emirates crowd was electric. For the first time in a long period, Arsenal looked like they belonged among Europe’s elite. Arteta instructed his players to play on the front pedal, and it showed. On the other side, Madrid looked surprisingly lazy and disorganized. Their night went from bad to worse when Camavinga was sent off in stoppage time after a reckless challenge on Martinelli.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL shk

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance shk

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance

What cost Real Madrid the UCL clash against Arsenal? The miscalculated gamble revealed snt

What cost Real Madrid the UCL clash against Arsenal? The miscalculated gamble revealed

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Saka drops truth bomb after Arsenal's big UCL win over Real Madrid snt

Saka drops truth bomb after Arsenal's big UCL win over Real Madrid

Recent Stories

(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot MEG

(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot

China issues travel warning for citizens heading to US amid strained economic relations ddr

China issues US travel warning as tariff war with Trump escalates to 104%

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon