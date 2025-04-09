Champions League: How did Arsenal Manage to Beat Real Madrid – Tactical Breakdown

Read Full Article

Champions League: Arsenal produced one of the most complete European performances in recent years, beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash on April 8. This was a result of tactical masterclass, individual brilliance, and exploiting Real Madrid's defensive weaknesses.

Here’s a deep breakdown of how Mikel Arteta’s men pulled off a memorable result.

1. Declan Rice’s Masterclass in Set Pieces

Declan Rice hadn’t scored a direct free-kick in his professional career until this night. He did so against the most decorated club in Europe. Rice curled in two excellent strikes, one in the 58th minute and another in the 70th that left Thibaut Courtois off guard. The second was particularly a masterclass, bending into the top corner from over 25 yards out. It wasn’t just luck as Arsenal had clearly studied Madrid's tendency to give away cheap fouls around the box, and Rice delivered with fine execution.

2. Arsenal's Midfield Engine Shut Madrid Down

Myles Lewis-Skelly, still a teenager, showed composure beyond his years alongside Rice and Partey. Together, they choked Madrid’s midfield trio of Tchouameni, Valverde, and Bellingham. Lewis-Skelly's press-resistance and pace helped launch Arsenal’s transitions. One of which led to his brilliant assist for Mikel Merino's goal. The Gunners won the midfield battle.

3. Saliba and Kiwior

Madrid were sharp in attack, but credit goes to Arsenal's defensive structure. William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior did not give Mbappe and Vinicius Jr many chances. Their discipline in the box and clean tackling shut down Madrid’s wide threats, while Jurien Timber and Lewis Skelly nullified any central overloads. Arteta’s compact 4-3-3 frustrated Ancelotti's men all night.

4. Exploiting Madrid's Soft Physicality

Madrid struggled with pace and discipline at the back and Arsenal knew it. Bukayo Saka repeatedly drew fouls from a fatigued backline and midfield, and it was from these fouls that Arsenal won the free-kicks that Rice converted. Merino’s goal? Another defensive lapse. Kroos was caught out of position, and Madrid’s center-backs were slow to react to the cutback.

5. Mentality and Atmosphere

The Emirates crowd was electric. For the first time in a long period, Arsenal looked like they belonged among Europe’s elite. Arteta instructed his players to play on the front pedal, and it showed. On the other side, Madrid looked surprisingly lazy and disorganized. Their night went from bad to worse when Camavinga was sent off in stoppage time after a reckless challenge on Martinelli.

Latest Videos