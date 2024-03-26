Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week?

    This is the first time Jasmine and Gabri are nominated. Meanwhile, Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo on Monday.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    The nomination process is a big part of Bigg Boss Malayalam seasons. Each week, each contestant is judged by the audience through this process. The third nomination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 took place on Monday.

    Nora, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmanu, Yamuna, Jasmine, Arjun, and Gabri were nominated for the next week. This is the first time Jasmine and Gabri are nominated. Meanwhile, Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo on Monday. Bigg Boss called Rocky to the confession room and informed him that he could no longer continue in the show.

    Two contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day.  The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
