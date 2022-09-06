Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna to take you on an emotional ride

    The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye was dropped by the makers on Tuesday. The film will hit the theatres on October 7.

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’ was released on Tuesday by the makers. A light-hearted family drama, ‘Goodbye’ will mark the Bollywood debut of Rashmika, who has gained pan-India popularity for her films such as Pushpa: the Rise and Dear Comrade.

    In the movie, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s daughter. The film revolves around the passing away of Gupta’s character and how the family deals with it. Actors Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam will also be seen in pivotal roles.

    The trailer opens with Neena Gupta’s death since. It then shows how Amitabh Bachchan tries his way to gather all the children for her funeral. Going by the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan’s family appears to be a dysfunctional one as neither of the children is on the same page as their father. However, they do find a way to get along eventually and remember their mother fondly.

    Watch the trailer here:

    ‘Goodbye’ is a complete family entertainer, and going by its trailer, the film has all the emotional elements – tears, joy and laughter, in place. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, ‘Goodbye’ will have its theatrical release next month, on October 7.

    With ‘Goodbye’ Rashmika Mandanna will be marking her much-awaited debut in the Hindi film industry. Apart from this film, Rashmika has two more Bollywood movies in her kitty – ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also reportedly be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film Screw Dheela, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. However, there are reports that have claimed the film has been put on the back burner.

