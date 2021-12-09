  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    It looks like after Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 home, now Umar Riaz has been creating headlines. He has been accused of doing fraud with a designer. Read complete details of the same here. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
    Post-Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 home; it is now Umar Riaz in the Bigg Boss 15 house who is creating news for his alleged foul play with designers. We all know that stylists source clothes for the participants in bulk, and it is the responsibility of the PR team of the celebrity to give credit to the source of the attires and designers. Reportedly, Umar Riaz has given recognition to a different label as claimed by designer Faizan Ansari. The man has been trying to say that Umar is trying to defame the brand. Now his cousin Nooman Ellahi has said that all the allegations do not hold base. He also said that everyone who has been a part of Umar's styling team had been given due credits, and there is no complaint on him. However, the Riaz family is planning to file a legal case against the designer.

    In a report by ETimes, Nomaan Ellahi had said that all the designers from whom clothes were borrowed are happy. They have been given their due credits in an orderly fashion. Calling the allegations baseless, he said that it was sad to see some people using someone’s name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar’s name for no reason. The designer had revealed that he had contacted Asim Riaz but did not get any respond.

    Faizan Ansari has said that he shall be exposing Umar Riaz as a fraud and bully. He also revealed that people felt that he was a gentleman, but that was really not the case. Nomaan Ellahi has said that he is ready to answer all the allegations in court. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    A source who has been close to the Riaz family also said that they would take strict action against Faizan, who has been trying to defame Umar. Talking about Umar's game policies in the Bigg Boss house, he is seen getting close to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is interesting to note that  Rajiv Adatia trying to play a cupid for the duo. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here
     

