Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here

Umar Riaz is making a name for himself on Bigg Boss 15. Slowly but steadily, the doctor who dreams to have a career in show business is winning hearts. Fans have remarked on how Umar Riaz gives his all to his job and believes in maintaining his relationships. His strong bond with Afsana Khan and Rajiv Adatia is quite evident. Umar’s loving and caring nature has been garnering the attention of many views. He has also been making waves on social media. Umar has been taunted several times for being a part of the show because he is the brother of model Asim Riaz, calling it out as ‘nepotism’.

In fact, co-contestant and actor, Simba Nagpal, who has had several verbal spats with Umar, told him that his elder brother Asim is the reason why he is on the show. Simba also referred to him as a 'struggler'. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi Sawant has now come out in support of Umar. She wrote a comment on one of the pages dedicated to Bigg Boss 15. On the page, former contestant Manu Punjabi posted a video wherein he said that Umar is a deserving contestant. Commenting upon the same, Rakhi commented as to why were people jealous of Umar being on Bigg Boss, since everyone is destined for what happens in their life.

Fans of Umar are overjoyed to learn that Rakhi is supporting him, knowing that she was one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss across all the seasons. She single-handedly saved Bigg Boss 14 in terms of the rating with her antics. Due to the events of the previous week, Bigg Boss 15 is already causing a stir on social media. We observed how Umar provoked Simba which resulted in the ‘Shakti’ actor pushing Umar into the swimming pool.