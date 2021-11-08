  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan addressed the issue wherein Simba Nagpal had pushed Umar Riaz in the swimming pool. The show’s host also put an end to the fiasco which divided Bigg Boss’s fans in two camps – one of Simba and the other of Umar.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 9:36 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 is already creating waves on social media due to whatever happened in the last week. We saw how Simba Nagpal was provoked by Umar Riaz resulting in the latter getting pushed into the swimming pool by the actor. While the internet was dichotomized into two sections, wherein a section of people backed Simba and another section backed Umar, on Monday’s episode we saw the show's host, Salman Khan, addressing the issue and putting an end to the debate.

    Previously, in one of the episodes, Salman had applauded Simba for his calm behaviour and not reacting to Umar’s provocation in the Sultani Akhada task. However, this time around, Salman had a rather different reaction. Addressing Simba about the swimming pool issue, Salman said, "I want to give a final warning to Simba, for something that you did last week. Although, I understand that whatever you did was a reaction to his (Umar) provocation". However, Salman made a fair decision by addressing both sides and not just by taking a one-sided decision.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

    For the unversed, Simba and Umar got into a fight during the nomination task and the contestant who successfully gathers more coconuts falling from the tree will get the right to nominate the other person. Amidst that task, Umar Riaz ended up abusing Simba's mother that's when the actor was forced to push him into a pool.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz slammed by Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali, here's why

    Not just cussing Simba’s mother, Umar had also career-shamed Simba for being a television actor. Later, actor Jai Bhanushali and Gauahar Khan had called out Umar for his ‘daily soap ka hero’ comment. Simba was one of the three housemates, including Nishant Bhat and Miesha Iyer who were facing the eviction. However, the public made its decision and with a majority, it decided to evict Miesha Iyer on Monday.
     

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 9:36 PM IST
