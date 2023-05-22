Want to increase your car's mileage? Here are some tips for you

From maintaining a steady speed to keeping tires properly inflated... here are some ways you can achieve optimum mileage from your car.

Many car drivers aspire to draw the maximum fuel efficiency from their vehicle, especially since fuel rates have been skyrocketing, and the quality of roads are improving. So how can you achieve optimum performance from your car? Here are some tips.

* Maintain a steady speed: Avoid aggressive acceleration and deceleration. Smooth driving helps to optimize fuel consumption. Use cruise control whenever possible, especially on long, open roads.

* Reduce weight and aerodynamic drag: Remove unnecessary items from your car as extra weight increases fuel consumption. Also, reduce aerodynamic drag by keeping windows closed on highways and removing roof racks or other accessories when not needed.

* Keep tires properly inflated: Underinflated tires increase rolling resistance and fuel consumption. Check your tire pressure regularly and inflate them to the manufacturer's recommended level.

* Avoid excessive idling: When parked or waiting, turn off the engine instead of idling. Idling wastes fuel and emits unnecessary emissions.

* Plan trips efficiently: Combine multiple errands into a single trip to minimize unnecessary driving. Use navigation apps or websites to find the most efficient routes that help you avoid traffic congestion.

* Avoid high speeds: Driving at higher speeds significantly increases aerodynamic drag and reduces fuel efficiency. Stick to the posted speed limits and choose a speed that balances efficiency and safety.

* Use the right motor oil: Use the recommended grade of motor oil specified in your car's owner manual. High-quality, low-viscosity oil can improve fuel economy.

* Regularly maintain your vehicle: Keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, air filter replacements, and spark plug inspections. A well-maintained car operates more efficiently.

* Avoid excessive braking: Anticipate traffic conditions and try to avoid unnecessary braking. Braking wastes the energy generated from fuel consumption. Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, allowing you to coast to a stop when possible.