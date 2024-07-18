Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of launch next month

A concept of the Curvv was displayed to the public at last year’s Auto Expo followed by another closer to production-spec prototype presented at the inaugural edition of Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year.

Ahead to Curvv's release, Tata Motors has created a lot of anticipation by posting many teasers of the coupe SUV on its social media accounts in recent days. According to the most recent information, the forthcoming crossover will debut on July 19 in both combustion and totally electric variants. Nevertheless, formal reservations are anticipated to open on August 7 and costs for the same will be revealed on the same day.

Tata's forthcoming Curvv is expected to leave an impact because to its cutting-edge technology and stylish appearance. The Curvv is the embodiment of Tata's new design philosophy, following in the footsteps of its popular SUV siblings, the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, and Punch.ev. The dynamic profile with a coupe roofline, made possible by a rapidly retreating roofline, is the main attraction.

A combination of stylish and athletic components make up the exterior. The front is dominated by sleek LED strips and dual-projector headlights, while the profile is dynamically created by strong wheel arches and a steeply sloping roofline. With a large spoiler and a linked LED strip, the back mirrors the front.

The Curvv's interior has a simple yet elegant cabin. It has a sleek and contemporary appearance since touchscreens have taken the role of physical buttons. A digital instrument cluster, powered ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround camera, push-button start, wireless smartphone charging, and a modern two-spoke steering wheel all complement the huge infotainment display that takes centre stage.

Features including a panoramic sunroof, premium acoustics, and ventilated seats are available to passengers. The safety package will include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane change warning, automated emergency braking, and other Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

The Curvv's powertrain options include electric and gasoline/diesel combinations. The electric variant, which is based on Tata's new Acti.ev platform, offers front-wheel and all-wheel drive choices and a 400–500 km range on a single charge. The Curvv will use the well-known 1.5L diesel and 1.2L turbo-petrol engines from the Nexon, but with more power, for people who prefer traditional engines. It is anticipated that manual, automatic, and dual-clutch gearboxes would be available as options.

