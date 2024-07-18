Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of launch next month

    A concept of the Curvv was displayed to the public at last year’s Auto Expo followed by another closer to production-spec prototype presented at the inaugural edition of Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year.

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of August 7 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Ahead to Curvv's release, Tata Motors has created a lot of anticipation by posting many teasers of the coupe SUV on its social media accounts in recent days. According to the most recent information, the forthcoming crossover will debut on July 19 in both combustion and totally electric variants. Nevertheless, formal reservations are anticipated to open on August 7 and costs for the same will be revealed on the same day. A public preview of the Curvv was shown at the Auto Expo last year, and a more production-ready version was shown during the first Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year.

    Tata's forthcoming Curvv is expected to leave an impact because to its cutting-edge technology and stylish appearance. The Curvv is the embodiment of Tata's new design philosophy, following in the footsteps of its popular SUV siblings, the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, and Punch.ev. The dynamic profile with a coupe roofline, made possible by a rapidly retreating roofline, is the main attraction.

    A combination of stylish and athletic components make up the exterior. The front is dominated by sleek LED strips and dual-projector headlights, while the profile is dynamically created by strong wheel arches and a steeply sloping roofline. With a large spoiler and a linked LED strip, the back mirrors the front.

    The Curvv's interior has a simple yet elegant cabin. It has a sleek and contemporary appearance since touchscreens have taken the role of physical buttons. A digital instrument cluster, powered ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround camera, push-button start, wireless smartphone charging, and a modern two-spoke steering wheel all complement the huge infotainment display that takes centre stage.

    Features including a panoramic sunroof, premium acoustics, and ventilated seats are available to passengers. The safety package will include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane change warning, automated emergency braking, and other Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

    The Curvv's powertrain options include electric and gasoline/diesel combinations. The electric variant, which is based on Tata's new Acti.ev platform, offers front-wheel and all-wheel drive choices and a 400–500 km range on a single charge. The Curvv will use the well-known 1.5L diesel and 1.2L turbo-petrol engines from the Nexon, but with more power, for people who prefer traditional engines. It is anticipated that manual, automatic, and dual-clutch gearboxes would be available as options.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon in india 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesnt smell gcw

    Monsoon in India: 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesn’t smell

    Supreme court directs Mercedes Benz India to pay Rs 36 lakh to buyer for suffering discomfort gcw

    Supreme Court directs Mercedes Benz India to pay Rs 36 lakh to buyer for 'suffering discomfort’

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home gcw

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV you should buy? gcw

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV you should buy?

    GOOD news for Maruti, Toyota, Honda car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles gcw

    GOOD news for car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles

    Recent Stories

    76th Emmys: 'The Bear' and 'Shotgun' dominate this years nominations; check full list here ATG

    76th Emmys: 'The Bear' and 'Shotgun' dominate this years nominations; check full list here

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more RBA

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more

    Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online RKK

    Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate anr

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate

    Infosys to Tata Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 18 RKK

    Infosys to Tata Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 18

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon