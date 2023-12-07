Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Revuelto hybrid: Lamborghini's most expensive model in India worth Rs 8.89 crore sold out until 2026

    Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's Asia Pacific director, notes that the Revuelto's extraordinary success is not confined to India; it has sold out globally.

    Revuelto hybrid: Lamborghini's most expensive model in India worth Rs 8.89 crore sold out until 2026 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Lamborghini, the iconic Italian luxury car manufacturer, has made a grand entrance into the Indian market with its latest hybrid supercar, the Revuelto. Priced at a staggering Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the car has created waves by selling out its entire allocation until 2026 within moments of its debut. This marks Lamborghini's ambitious foray into the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment, surpassing the Aventador, which ceased production in 2022.

    Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's Asia Pacific director, notes that the Revuelto's extraordinary success is not confined to India; it has sold out globally. The burgeoning Indian economy, propelling individuals into affluence, has enabled them to step into the thrilling world of Lamborghini and super sports cars.

    The Revuelto's record-breaking entry solidifies its position as the priciest model ever launched by Lamborghini in India. The existing demand for Lamborghini's models in the country is equally impressive, with all units sold out until 2024, leading to waiting periods of up to 20 months. This underscores the brand's popularity in a market where sales have been rapidly climbing.

    Also read: Explained: How NASA taking Indian astronaut to space station powers ISRO's mega mission

    Despite India contributing only 1 percent to Lamborghini's global sales in 2022, with 92 cars sold, it represents an impressive 33 percent year-on-year growth. Buoyed by this response, Lamborghini is contemplating the opening of another dealership in southern India, complementing its current presence in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

    Scardaoni emphasizes the significance of being close to customers as the market expands. Notably, 20 percent of Revuelto buyers are new to the Lamborghini experience, while another 20 percent had previously indulged in the brand's sport utility vehicle, Urus.

    Under the hood, the Revuelto boasts a formidable new 6.5-liter V12 engine, coupled with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The V12 generates 825hp and 725Nm of torque, surging to a staggering 1,015hp when combined with the electric motors. Power gracefully flows to all four wheels via an innovative 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

    Scardaoni underscores the Revuelto's role in Lamborghini's pivotal year for hybridization, with an ambitious target of a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025. The company's historic investment of 1.9 billion euros demonstrates its commitment to electrifying its fleet, setting a bold milestone in its legacy.

    Lamborghini's Revuelto has not only taken the Indian market by storm but has also showcased the brand's commitment to a sustainable and electrified future. As luxury meets innovation, the success of the Revuelto emphasizes the evolving dynamics of the automotive industry and the growing appetite for high-performance electric vehicles in India and beyond.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyundai cars to be available on Amazon from 2024 but GCW

    Hyundai cars to be available on Amazon from 2024, but...

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million snt

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million

    India explores 5-year tax cuts on EV imports amid talks with Tesla; eyes local manufacturing boost snt

    India explores 5-year tax cuts on EV imports amid talks with Tesla; eyes local manufacturing boost

    Swift to Baleno Jimny 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts gcw

    Swift to Baleno & Jimny: 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    Recent Stories

    Google Gemini beats OpenAI ChatGPT 4 on THESE benchmarks gcw

    Google's Gemini beats ChatGPT 4 on THESE benchmarks

    Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery SHG

    Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery

    Fact Check: Video of Chennai people enjoying swimming in floods is FAKE; Read rkn

    Fact Check: Video of Chennai people enjoying swimming in floods is FAKE; Read

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to 8 after 73-year-old woman succumbs to injuries anr

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to 8 after 73-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon