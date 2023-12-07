Revuelto hybrid: Lamborghini's most expensive model in India worth Rs 8.89 crore sold out until 2026

Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's Asia Pacific director, notes that the Revuelto's extraordinary success is not confined to India; it has sold out globally.

Lamborghini, the iconic Italian luxury car manufacturer, has made a grand entrance into the Indian market with its latest hybrid supercar, the Revuelto. Priced at a staggering Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the car has created waves by selling out its entire allocation until 2026 within moments of its debut. This marks Lamborghini's ambitious foray into the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment, surpassing the Aventador, which ceased production in 2022.

Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's Asia Pacific director, notes that the Revuelto's extraordinary success is not confined to India; it has sold out globally. The burgeoning Indian economy, propelling individuals into affluence, has enabled them to step into the thrilling world of Lamborghini and super sports cars.

The Revuelto's record-breaking entry solidifies its position as the priciest model ever launched by Lamborghini in India. The existing demand for Lamborghini's models in the country is equally impressive, with all units sold out until 2024, leading to waiting periods of up to 20 months. This underscores the brand's popularity in a market where sales have been rapidly climbing.

Despite India contributing only 1 percent to Lamborghini's global sales in 2022, with 92 cars sold, it represents an impressive 33 percent year-on-year growth. Buoyed by this response, Lamborghini is contemplating the opening of another dealership in southern India, complementing its current presence in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Scardaoni emphasizes the significance of being close to customers as the market expands. Notably, 20 percent of Revuelto buyers are new to the Lamborghini experience, while another 20 percent had previously indulged in the brand's sport utility vehicle, Urus.

Under the hood, the Revuelto boasts a formidable new 6.5-liter V12 engine, coupled with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The V12 generates 825hp and 725Nm of torque, surging to a staggering 1,015hp when combined with the electric motors. Power gracefully flows to all four wheels via an innovative 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Scardaoni underscores the Revuelto's role in Lamborghini's pivotal year for hybridization, with an ambitious target of a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025. The company's historic investment of 1.9 billion euros demonstrates its commitment to electrifying its fleet, setting a bold milestone in its legacy.

Lamborghini's Revuelto has not only taken the Indian market by storm but has also showcased the brand's commitment to a sustainable and electrified future. As luxury meets innovation, the success of the Revuelto emphasizes the evolving dynamics of the automotive industry and the growing appetite for high-performance electric vehicles in India and beyond.