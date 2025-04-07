user
user icon

Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media

Hyundai is converting its Alcazar SUV to an all-electric version. Spy shots reveal design elements and potential features like advanced infotainment and ADAS.

Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Hyundai has made the decision to convert its seven-seater SUV, the Alcazar, to an all electric version after dominating the market with internal combustion engines (ICE). During the testing process, the model was previously spied on, revealing some of its noteworthy components and characteristics. In Tamil Nadu, the test mule was seen being refuelled at the charging station while covered by a large canopy. The pictures manage to show the size, body structure, and fashionable wheels even if they are completely covered.

The e-SUV seems larger and more aggressive from the outside. Round fog lights at the bottom of its enormous bonnet, which was observed to be covered, are anticipated to be combined with a completely LED headlamp configuration that has the same trendy linking DRLs bar at both ends. The test mule's futuristic allow-wheels, which undoubtedly do not appear like they belong to Hyundai's family, are its main feature. Nevertheless, the project is promising and might draw clients in the future.

Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Hyundai Alcazar Electric: What can you expect?

According to speculations, the electric SUV may include some additional features, including improvements to the infotainment system and instrument cluster, as well as all the wireless vehicle connect technologies. The EV will be better in the sector thanks to the other noteworthy characteristics. The list includes, among other things, a 360-degree camera, a big panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, level 2 ADAS with several autonomous features, captain chairs with ventilation, completely electrically adjustable front seats, and multiple driving modes. It is anticipated that the Hyundai Alcazar EV will be powered by a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack. The business hasn't yet disclosed the specifics, though.

Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed gcw

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat gcw

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony edition whats new and is it worth the upgrade gcw

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: What’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025 gcw

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension! gcw

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension!

Recent Stories

Chic College Hairstyles Inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi iwh

Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case ddr

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash dmn

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs? gcw

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Recent Videos

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Video Icon
'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Video Icon
'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

Video Icon