Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media

Hyundai has made the decision to convert its seven-seater SUV, the Alcazar, to an all electric version after dominating the market with internal combustion engines (ICE). During the testing process, the model was previously spied on, revealing some of its noteworthy components and characteristics. In Tamil Nadu, the test mule was seen being refuelled at the charging station while covered by a large canopy. The pictures manage to show the size, body structure, and fashionable wheels even if they are completely covered.

The e-SUV seems larger and more aggressive from the outside. Round fog lights at the bottom of its enormous bonnet, which was observed to be covered, are anticipated to be combined with a completely LED headlamp configuration that has the same trendy linking DRLs bar at both ends. The test mule's futuristic allow-wheels, which undoubtedly do not appear like they belong to Hyundai's family, are its main feature. Nevertheless, the project is promising and might draw clients in the future.

Hyundai Alcazar Electric: What can you expect?

According to speculations, the electric SUV may include some additional features, including improvements to the infotainment system and instrument cluster, as well as all the wireless vehicle connect technologies. The EV will be better in the sector thanks to the other noteworthy characteristics. The list includes, among other things, a 360-degree camera, a big panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, level 2 ADAS with several autonomous features, captain chairs with ventilation, completely electrically adjustable front seats, and multiple driving modes. It is anticipated that the Hyundai Alcazar EV will be powered by a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack. The business hasn't yet disclosed the specifics, though.

